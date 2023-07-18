NJ’s Liscio’s Bakery Taking Over Supermarket Site

GLASSBORO — The former Sav-A-lot supermarket at 555 North Delsea Drive is headed back into the food business, this time under the local Liscio’s Bakery brand.

The family business will lease the building for renovation into a bakery and retail site. Borough planning officials unanimously approved the concept at a recent public hearing.

Co-owner Chad Vilotti testified at the site plan review. Afterward, he said the project will move as quickly as possible, but the country’s ongoing construction supply issues make it difficult to set a date for an opening.

