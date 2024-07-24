International Delight Unwraps its Holiday Line Up with the Launch of Home Alone Creamers and Iced Coffee

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — Before winter festivities sneak up on us, International Delight, a leading coffee creamer and iced coffee brand known for its unique culture-driven collaborations, is here to help you celebrate the most magical time of the year with the debut of its festively flavored creamers and iced coffee. In partnership with 20th Century Studios, International Delight – known for bringing its classic holiday flavors together with classic holiday movies each season – is teaming up with film favorite Home Alone to give consumers a delicious and nostalgic taste of the holiday season.

In true “Mr. McCallister” fashion, International Delight is rolling out the stretch limousine for the brand’s latest holiday flavor edition, NEW Hot Chocolate Marshmallow Creamer, along with returning favorites Frosted Sugar Cookie Creamer, Peppermint Mocha Creamer, Peppermint Mocha Zero Sugar Creamer and Peppermint Mocha Iced Coffee. The creamer and iced coffee products feature full scene takeovers from Home Alone 1 and 2 to reinforce the fan-favorite holiday movie and coffee experience.

Whether you’re spending time with loved ones or home alone for the holidays, the gift of flavor this winter includes:

NEW International Delight Hot Chocolate Marshmallow Creamer: No matter how frosty it feels outside, the flavors of melted chocolate and fluffy marshmallow bring out the holiday cheer. International Delight has you covered with its new Hot Chocolate Marshmallow Creamer, a hot cocoa-inspired mix with notes of vanilla, milk chocolate and marshmallowy flavor.

“International Delight seasonal flavors are synonymous with relishing the taste of the holidays at home. Teaming up with 20th Century Studios to introduce our Home Alone-inspired creamers and iced coffee adds new flavor to this classic holiday tradition,” said Jennifer Michuda, Sr. Director, Creamers at Danone North America. “Some presents don’t need to be wrapped, especially when they’re poured in your morning mug. We hope you enjoy this fan-favorite collaboration as you spend time with family and friends this season.”

International Delight continues to raise the bar, tapping into unique culture-driven collaborations to deliver new and returning flavors that excite, allowing you to swirl in the delicious flavors of the holiday season.

You can find International Delight’s iconic Home Alone Creamers and Iced Coffee at major retailers nationwide, rolling out on shelves now through the December holiday season for a limited time only. We’ll give ya till the count of 10 before they’re gone!

About International Delight

Since 1987, International Delight® has been transforming cups of coffee into moments that foster joy, self-expression, and togetherness through one-of-a-kind, bold creamer flavors. The brand, which introduced the first flavored, liquid, non-dairy creamer on the market, is on a mission to bring Flavor Nation flavors that deliver unparalleled delight in every drop and turn the room they leave for creamer into room to party. By uniting people with flavors that spark joy, International Delight brings people together over a cup of coffee, creating opportunities for connection, inclusion, and celebration. International Delight coffee creamers and iced coffees are available at grocery, convenience stores, mass merchandisers and food service outlets across the country. For more information, visit www.InternationalDelight.com.

About Danone North America

Danone North America is a purpose-driven company and an industry leader in the food and beverage category. As a Certified B Corporation®, Danone North America is committed to the creation of both economic and social value, while nurturing natural ecosystems through regenerative agriculture. Our strong portfolio of brands includes: Activia®, DanActive®, Danimals®, Dannon®, evian®, Follow Your Heart®, Happy Family® Organics, International Delight®, Light + Fit®, Oikos®, Silk®, So Delicious® Dairy Free, STōK®, Too Good & Co™, and YoCrunch®. With more than 6,000 employees and 16 production locations across the U.S. and Canada, Danone North America’s mission is to bring health through food to as many people as possible. For more information on Danone North America’s B Corp™ status, visit: https://www.bcorporation.net/en-us/find-a-b-corp/company/danone-north-america/