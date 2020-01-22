Kite Hill Partners with TV Personality, Catherine Lowe

HAYWARD, Calif. — Sticking to your resolutions can be hard but feeling good in the New Year doesn’t have to be tied to an overly ambitious goal. Kite Hill, makers of great-tasting plant-based foods, will show Americans a simple and delicious wellness swap—going dairy-free. And to encourage consumers to start out the New Year right and join in the plant-based movement, Kite Hill partnered with TV Personality, Catherine Lowe to launch the #DairyFreeBeauty Challenge. Consumers can join the challenge by visiting www.kite-hill.com/dairyfreebeauty and on February 7, Kite Hill will surprise one lucky dairy-free die-hard with free Kite Hill yogurt for a year.

“As a mom constantly on the go, I understand how hard it can be to prioritize yourself and take that needed ‘me time’ to feel good from the inside and out,” said Lowe. “Ditching dairy is a simple and easy swap I can make as I continue through my journey and help get my post-baby energy back after baby number three. Kite Hill has made the swap so easy for me with their delicious dairy-free options and I am thrilled to join forces with them to spread the word on the amazing benefits of going dairy-free!”

Ditching dairy has never been easier—in fact, a new survey of 1,000 dairy-free consumers commissioned by Kite Hill found that 66% of people experienced a positive physical impact when they switched to dairy-free options – the majority noticed a difference after just one week.1

“At Kite Hill we know the importance of feeling good on the inside and out, which is why we’ve created great-tasting plant-based products using classic culinary traditions that both vegans and non-vegans crave,” said Rob Leibowitz, CEO, Kite Hill. “The New Year is the perfect time to remind people that reaching their goals of feeling good – whether physically, emotionally or spiritually – can be as simple as an easy swap to your daily routine.”

Ditching Dairy By the Numbers:

More than half (51%) of consumers eat dairy-free for the health benefits.

The most observed benefit of a dairy-free diet was a decrease in digestion problems (67%) and less bloating (52%).

The positive benefits of going dairy-free was quick, nearly half felt a benefit within a week (48%).

It’s never too late to start feeling great. Most consumers have switched to going dairy free fairly recently, with nearly two-thirds having done so in the past year.

To learn more about the #DairyFreeBeauty Challenge visit www.kite-hill.com.

About Kite Hill

Kite Hill creates the most delicious dairy-free foods with taste at the forefront, using classic culinary traditions and simple artisan ingredients consumers crave. We are plant-based pioneers crafting velvety nut milk yogurt, almond milk cream cheese, ricotta, pastas and dips perfected by Tal Ronnen, our visionary chef. To ensure a consistent and delicious product every time, Kite Hill uses only the highest quality ingredients and hand selected premium almonds from California’s San Joaquin Valley to create delicious homemade almond milk. The Kite Hill line is sold through Whole Foods Markets, Publix Super Markets and leading natural and specialty grocery retailers nationwide. For more information on Kite Hill, please visit: www.kite-hill.com

1 “Kite Hill, along with Lucid, conducted a survey of 1,000 dairy-free adults with a margin of error of +/-3.10”