Kite Hill Launches a New Cultured Vegan Butter at Whole Foods and Target

There’s a joke amongst my vegan circle that going plant-based is easy, going butterless, not so much. Well, we might not be laughing for too much longer. This week, artisanal plant-based food company, Kite Hill, announced that they’re launching their own vegan butter alternative.

To the delight of epicureans everywhere, the new spread packs a luxurious, creamy texture and the rich, European-style flavor you expect from chichi butter, sans cows. Made from a combination of cultured almond milk along with sunflower and coconut oils, the creation of the product mimics that of traditional butter making.

In addition to being the first vegan butter to hit the market using premium cultured almond milk, making it ideal for eating it plain on a baguette or slice of toast while still packing plenty of flavor, it also works well in your favorite baking and cooking recipes. And don’t get us started on how excited we are to slather it all over fresh corn on the cob, straight off the grill. The new European Style butter alternative will be available at Whole Foods and Target in August with a suggested retail price of $5.99 per eight-ounce tub.

