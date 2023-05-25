Kraft Singles Are Getting a Major Makeover

Jordan Valinsky, CNN Business Dairy May 25, 2023

New York — Kraft is fixing one of the biggest complaints about its cheese slices: the packaging.

The company’s Kraft Singles are getting a a major makeover, with not only “easier to open individual wrapping” but also a refreshed logo and new packaging design. It’s the product’s first redesign in five years.

The goal of the revamp is to address the No. 1 complaint from customers, which has been the “inability to easily open the clear wrapper,” Kraft said in a release. The redesigned flap on each slice adds more texture and makes it easier to find, and it’s also thicker and sturdier so it can be opened without tearing.

