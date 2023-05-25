Kraft Singles Are Getting a Major Makeover

New York — Kraft is fixing one of the biggest complaints about its cheese slices: the packaging.

The company’s Kraft Singles are getting a a major makeover, with not only “easier to open individual wrapping” but also a refreshed logo and new packaging design. It’s the product’s first redesign in five years.

The goal of the revamp is to address the No. 1 complaint from customers, which has been the “inability to easily open the clear wrapper,” Kraft said in a release. The redesigned flap on each slice adds more texture and makes it easier to find, and it’s also thicker and sturdier so it can be opened without tearing.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: CNN Business