Lifeway Foods Debuts Commercial Celebrating Manufacturing, Healthcare and Retail Heroes

MORTON GROVE, Ill. — Lifeway Foods, Inc. (Nasdaq: LWAY), the leading U.S. supplier of kefir fermented dairy and probiotic plant-based products to support the microbiome, is slated to air a new commercial celebrating those who have worked tirelessly the last eight weeks to help keep America moving forward. Shot mainly on iPhones, with music composed by Lifeway CEO Julie Smolyansky’s daughter, the 30-second spot highlights the faces of those making a difference behind the scenes and underpins the importance of brands giving back to support relief efforts. It also includes an inspiring message from Lifeway CEO, Julie Smolyansky.



“Lifeway was founded around the mission of bringing healthy and nutritious food to as many people as possible,” says Julie Smolyansky, CEO of Lifeway Foods. “We have great empathy for those feeling food insecure, hungry, anxious, or scared, and we want them to know we will keep going and continue to produce for them for as long as necessary. There are so many incredibly brave humans who feel the call to respond to this crisis, and I am proud to work alongside them as we navigate these unprecedented times together. It takes guts, and we love yours.”

To date, Lifeway Foods has donated more than 70,000 servings of immune-supporting probiotic kefir, ensuring nutrition gets in the hands of those who need it most. The donations have supplied food banks, shelters and hospitals across the country. To meet increased product demand and fulfill donations, Lifeway Foods mobilized its network of refrigerated trucks to supply products as quickly as possible.

Through the Lifeway Hero Award program, the company is offering hourly bonuses for production and warehouse employees to show gratitude for those who are working every day to keep the company going and ensuring Lifeway products are stocked on shelves and available for donation. To keep these important employees safe, Lifeway has also reconfigured the production floorplan to make it easier for employees to practice social distancing and requisitioned additional Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to help keep workers and their families protected.

The commercial airs this week in local markets and will premiere nationally during NBC’s The Today Show on Friday, May 8th. To learn more about the health benefits of Lifeway products, visit lifewayfoods.com.

About Lifeway Foods, Inc.

Lifeway Foods, Inc., which has been recognized as one of Forbes’ Best Small Companies, is America’s leading supplier of the probiotic, fermented beverage known as kefir. In addition to its line of drinkable kefir, the company also produces non-dairy Plantiful, cupped kefir and cheese, frozen kefir, specialty cheeses, probiotic supplements and a ProBugs line for kids. Lifeway’s tart and tangy fermented dairy and non-dairy products are now sold across the United States, Mexico, Ireland and the United Kingdom. Learn how Lifeway is good for more than just you at www.lifewaykefir.com.

See the latest from Lifeway on Instagram: http://instagram.com/lifewaykefir

Find Lifeway on Facebook: http://facebook.com/lifewaykefir

Follow Lifeway on Twitter: http://twitter.com/lifeway_kefir

Watch clips on YouTube: http://youtube.com/user/lifewaykefir

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this release (and oral statements made regarding the subjects of this release) contains “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding, among other things, future operating and financial performance, product development, market position, business strategy and objectives. These statements use words, and variations of words, such as “expect,” “vision,” “will,” “predict,” “grow,” and “trend.” Other examples of forward looking statements may include, but are not limited to, (i) statements of Company plans and objectives, including the introduction of new products, or estimates or predictions of actions by customers or suppliers, (ii) statements of future economic performance, and (III) statements of assumptions underlying other statements and statements about Lifeway or its business. You are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events and thus are inherently subject to uncertainty. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from Lifeway’s expectations and projections. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include: price competition; the decisions of customers or consumers; the actions of competitors; changes in the pricing of commodities; the effects of government regulation; possible delays in the introduction of new products; and customer acceptance of products and services. A further list and description of these risks, uncertainties, and other factors can be found in Lifeway’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, and the Company’s subsequent filings with the SEC. Copies of these filings are available online at https://www.sec.gov, http://lifewaykefir.com/investor-relations/, or on request from Lifeway. Information in this release is as of the dates and time periods indicated herein, and Lifeway does not undertake to update any of the information contained in these materials, except as required by law. Accordingly, YOU SHOULD NOT RELY ON THE ACCURACY OF ANY OF THE STATEMENTS OR OTHER INFORMATION CONTAINED IN ANY ARCHIVED PRESS RELEASE.