‘Make Milk Moments’ Campaign Taps into Consumers’ Holiday Nostalgia

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – American Dairy Association North East’s annual award-winning “Make Milk Moments” holiday sweepstakes campaign encourages consumers to share favorite milk moments from the season – whether leaving milk and cookies for Santa, baking a dairy-rich recipe, or enjoying hot chocolate with friends and family.

From November 17 – December 31, 2022, consumers can fill out the form on makemilkmoments.com, and share their milk moments to be entered to win a cash prize and a morning milk moments prize pack.

“This campaign is designed to promote fluid milk, and we’re reaching out to consumers through retailer, social media influencers, registered dietitians, county dairy promotion teams, and through radio and traditional media segments,” said ADA North East CEO John Chrisman. “We hope to appeal to everyone’s fondest family moments and encourage them to purchase even more milk and dairy during the holidays.”

ADA North East is distributing nearly 3,000 “Make Milk Moments” dairy case window clings to retailers. Renown dairy advocates, social media influencers, and dietitians, as will also be amplifying the campaign through various social media channels, including Instagram and TikTok.

Additionally, 50 school nutrition directors were selected based on school district enrollment in ADA North East school nutrition programs to receive a gift box with “Make Milk Moments” materials to capture and share their special moments.

To help further expand the campaign’s consumer reach, ADA North East provided county dairy promotion committees with “Make Milk Moments” materials to promote the campaign in their local stores. Items included window clings for the dairy case and scripts for 30-second public service announcements that could be used in store or in radio promotions. They also received suggested social media posts to share with consumer audiences.

For more information, contact American Dairy Association North East at 315.472.9143.

###

About American Dairy Association North East

American Dairy Association North East (ADA North East) is the dairy farmer-funded organization funded by participating dairy farmer’s checkoff investment to build demand and sales for milk and dairy foods throughout the local region. Representing nearly 9,000 dairy farm families in Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and northern Virginia, ADA North East develops and implements local programs to drive milk and dairy sales at retail outlets and in schools. The organization also conducts consumer education about dairy through events, traditional and social media, and in collaboration with health professionals through National Dairy Council®. ADA North East works closely with Dairy Management Inc.™, the national dairy checkoff organization, to support nutrition research, national partnerships and developing export markets for dairy to bring a fully integrated promotion program to the region. For more information, visit www.AmericanDairy.com, or call 315.472.9143.