Hamilton-Made Cheese Named Best In Canada at World Cheese Awards

A Hamilton cheesemaker is utterly thrilled after winning a handful of awards — including Best Canadian Cheese — at the World Cheese Awards.

Tor Krueger, owner of Udder Way Artisan Cheese Co., took home two bronzes, two silvers and a super gold at the event he called “the Michelin awards of the cheese industry.”

Besides the podium placements, his oveja negra cheese was named “world’s best firm sheep milk cheese,” he said, and beat out 73 Canadian entries to win best cheese nationally. Thirty-eight Canadian cheeses won awards.

