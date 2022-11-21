Hamilton-Made Cheese Named Best In Canada at World Cheese Awards

Jeremy Kemeny, The Hamilton Spectator Deli November 21, 2022

A Hamilton cheesemaker is utterly thrilled after winning a handful of awards — including Best Canadian Cheese — at the World Cheese Awards.

Tor Krueger, owner of Udder Way Artisan Cheese Co., took home two bronzes, two silvers and a super gold at the event he called “the Michelin awards of the cheese industry.”

Besides the podium placements, his oveja negra cheese was named “world’s best firm sheep milk cheese,” he said, and beat out 73 Canadian entries to win best cheese nationally. Thirty-eight Canadian cheeses won awards.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: The Hamilton Spectator

Related Articles

Deli

Point Reyes Scores Seven Medals at Prestigious World Cheese Awards

Point Reyes Deli November 15, 2022

This week brought back the World Cheese Awards in Newport, Wales, with a record-breaking 4,434 entries, where the best cheeses from around the globe went head-to-head at the world’s largest cheese-only event. “This really is the ‘World Cup of Cheese’ and a celebration of excellence in cheese making from around the globe,” said Leslie Griffiths, Rural Affairs Minister of the Welsh Government, Principal Global Partner of the World Cheese Awards.