McCarty Family Farms Becomes One of the First Dairy Farms Globally to Receive B Corp Certification

COLBY, KS – An innovative leader in the dairy farming community, McCarty Family Farms has announced that it is now a Certified B Corporation®. This certification is awarded to companies that meet the highest standards of social and environmental performance. Building on McCarty Family Farm’s foundational commitment of caring for its cows, people and the land, this achievement underscores their dedication to redefine success in business.

Certified B Corporations® (also referred to as B Corps™) are for-profit companies that use the power of business to build a more inclusive and sustainable economy. B Corps™ are required to consider the impact of their decisions on all stakeholders including customers, workers, communities, and the environment. Dedicated to farming for a better world, these requirements are well-aligned with the guiding principles at McCarty Family Farms.

“As 4th generation dairy farmers, our family has a long-established commitment to environmental stewardship and using our business as a force for good in the world,” says Ken McCarty, Co-Owner of McCarty Family Farms. “Becoming a Certified B Corp™ amplifies our commitment by prioritizing mission-driven collaboration with our partners to drive real, systemic change and create impact at scale. We are truly honored and humbled to be a part of the B Corp™ community.”

To achieve B Corp Certification, companies must meet credible, comprehensive, and independent standards and earn a minimum audit score of 80 out of 200 possible points. McCarty Family Farms achieved a B Impact Assessment score of 103.8, scoring exceptionally well in the environmental aspect by redesigning traditional processes to conserve natural resources on their farms and processing plant. Their extensive water conservation and soil health programs integrate the latest technologies to sustainably produce milk and condensed milk for their customer. To maintain certification, B Corps™ recertify every three years with the aim to continuously improve their score.

McCarty Family Farms joins MVP Dairy, co-owned by the McCarty Family, as one of the few dairy farms in the world to achieve B Corp™ certification. Dairy is also well-represented in the B Corp Community by other notable dairy companies balancing financial success with social and environmental responsibility like Ben and Jerrys, Tillamook, Cabot Cheese and their longtime partner and world’s largest B Corp™, Danone North America.

Marc De Schutter, SVP of Procurement at Danone North America commented, “The B Corp movement’s collective action continues to remain critical. Now, more than ever, we must continue to understand and prioritize the connectedness of our agricultural and food systems, and the impact they have to our daily lives. We proudly welcome McCarty Family Farms to the B Corp community, as we seek to further co-create and enable sustainable food systems for our shared future.”

Since 2006, more than 60,000 companies globally have participated in the B Impact Assessment, but only 3,500 have become certified, which is indicative of the rigorous standards set by B Lab® in order to become a Certified B Corporation®. McCarty Family Farms completed the stringent certification in December and joins thoughtful companies across 160 industries in 74 countries that are meeting the highest standards of verified overall social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability and aspire to use the power of business to solve social and environmental problems.

“At the heart, the B Corporation movement is about people. And passionate people at that, all determined to use our collective voice so society can enjoy a shared and durable prosperity,” said Ben Anderson, CEO of B Lab US & Canada. “ McCarty Family Farms built their company on the foundation of using business as a force for good and we celebrate their willingness to further demonstrate their purpose in society by obtaining this powerful certification. Their regenerative and sustainable practices are truly outstanding and their partnership with Danone North America illustrates the power of responsible supply chains working together to prove that success in business can be redefined by building a more resilient economy that serves all stakeholders.”

ABOUT MCCARTY FAMILY FARMS

McCarty Family Farms is owned and operated by brothers Mike, Clay, Dave and Ken McCarty of Colby, Kansas. The McCarty family started more than 100 years ago with a small barn without electricity in northeast Pennsylvania. Four generations later, McCarty Family Farms is at home in western Kansas and Nebraska where it strives for the utmost in animal welfare, environmental stewardship, sustainable communities, and the creation of safe, rewarding work environments. Learn more at McCartyFamilyFarms.com

ABOUT B LAB®

B Lab® is a nonprofit that serves a global movement of people using business as a force for goodTM. They are working towards a global culture shift with their initiatives that include B Corp Certification, administration of the B Impact Management programs, and advocacy for governance structures like the benefit corporation. B Lab’s vision is of an inclusive and sustainable economy that creates a shared prosperity for all.