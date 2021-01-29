Win Super Dairy Prizes and Help Prairie Farms Celebrate a Countdown to The Big Game

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – In honor of the 55th iteration of America’s biggest game, Prairie Farms is celebrating by offering 10 Days of Super Dairy Prizes to dozens of lucky winners. All you have to do is visit our 10 Days of Super Prizes Page between now and February 7th to sign up and win.

Our local dairy farmers are proud of their award-winning dairy products and they’re excited to share the goodness with your family and friends during the big game. This is your chance to win one of many dairy prize packages including free butter, dips, cream cheese, sour cream pouches, small batch ice cream, cottage cheese cups, North Star® frozen treats, and 5-dollar Prairie Farms gift certificates. It’s everything a football fan could want for the big game party!

Visitors to our 10 Days of Super Prizes Page will also find delicious game day recipes and exclusive offers for award-winning dairy products that are sure to delight football fans. “Big Game gatherings might look and feel a little different this year, but one thing remains the same – a desire to enjoy great food,” said Darin Copeland, Public Relations Manager for Prairie Farms Dairy. “From dips to sour cream and cheese we’re excited to offer dairy prize packages that will be a winner for all.”

Complete rules and prize details are available by visiting the 10 Days of Super Prizes Page. Dairy lovers are also invited to like and share our 10 Days of Super Prizes contest on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter. Prairie Farms products are available in the dairy and snacking sections of grocery, retail and foodservice outlets throughout the Midwest and parts of the South. To view our full line of award-winning products, get recipes, or find coupons visit our webpage at PrairieFarms.com.

Prairie Farms Dairy, Inc. is one of the largest and most successful dairy cooperatives in the Midwest and parts of the South. Elements of the cooperative include more than 800 farm families, 8100 employees, 51 manufacturing plants, over 100 distribution facilities and annual sales of over $3 billion. Prairie Farms is a nationally recognized leader in the dairy industry known for setting the standard for milk flavor innovations and producing award-winning milk, cheese, and cultured dairy products. With headquarters in Edwardsville, Ill., the Prairie Farms distribution footprint covers over 30 percent of the United States; products are available in grocery chains, mass merchandiser stores, club stores, convenience stores, dollar stores, drug stores, schools, foodservice outlets and warehouse distribution centers. Prairie Farms charitable giving program, Our Caps, Your Cause, supports a variety of non-profit organizations.