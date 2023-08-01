Miyoko’s Creamery Appoints Stuart Kronauge as Chief Executive Officer

SONOMA, Calif.–Leading plant milk dairy maker, Miyoko’s Creamery, announces today that the company and its board of directors have appointed seasoned industry veteran, Stuart Kronauge, as Chief Executive Officer.

Kronauge succeeds former CFO and interim President Jon Blair, and her appointment comes after a search process led by esteemed executive search firm, Heidrick & Struggles. Kronauge joins Miyoko’s Creamery with an extensive history of marketing and leadership expertise at industry-leading brands, including Coca-Cola and Beyond Meat.

“We are thrilled to welcome Stuart to the Miyoko’s team and are confident in her abilities to lead the brand through its next exciting chapter,” said James Joaquin, co-founder at Obvious Ventures and Miyoko’s Creamery board member. “Her passion for the industry and operational skillset, coupled with her mission-based approach, allows for great momentum and brand growth in a category that continues to celebrate innovation and new disruptors.”

A decisive leader with an extensive management background and retail marketing expertise, Kronauge brings decades of experience and knowledge in navigating the food and beverage landscape to Miyoko’s Creamery and looks forward to advancing the accessibility of plant-based products.

“Stewarding the next era of the leading plant milk dairy brand is a serendipitous next step in my career and personal journey, as a plant-based eater myself,” said Kronauge. “Organically a Miyoko’s loyalist for many years, I’m enthused to continue the important mission and core values of craft, compassion, conviviality and courage on which the company was founded.”

Before joining Miyoko’s Creamery, Kronauge spent 20 years at The Coca-Cola Company in senior leadership roles including President of USA Operations and Senior Vice President of Marketing. Following, she served as Chief Marketing Officer at plant-based nutrition brand, Beyond Meat, before entering her most recent role as Chief Executive Officer of The Juice Plus+ Company.

ABOUT MIYOKO’S CREAMERY

Miyoko’s Creamery, based in Northern California’s esteemed wine country, was established in 2014 and has built a reputation as the world’s finest plant milk creamery. The brand, which was built on the foundation of craft and compassion, is the natural evolution of dairy– using time-honored techniques and the finest ingredients to make a variety of award-winning artisan butters and cheeses.

As a mission-driven, proudly vegan, certified B Corporation, Miyoko’s Creamery believes that food unites us all, that the good life can be savored without sacrifice, and that change can be made when we recognize the connection of our plates to the world, systems and living beings around us. With taste and performance at the forefront, Miyoko’s products are perfect for all culinary and baking applications. From the much-loved European-Style Cultured Vegan Butter to the highly praised Liquid Vegan Pizza Mozzarella, all offerings are a 1:1 substitution in any recipe or dish.

Proudly served in world-class wineries & restaurants, Miyoko’s cheese and butter are loved by chefs, pizzaiolos, cheesemongers, and sommeliers worldwide. Rapidly becoming a foodie favorite, Miyoko’s products are widely available in over 20,000 retailers nationwide, including Whole Foods, Sprouts, Target, Kroger and Walmart as well as in-home delivery services like Whole Foods Market via Amazon delivery and Instacart via select retailers.

For more information, visit Miyokos.com. Follow Miyoko’s Creamery on Instagram @miyokoscreamery.