Miyoko’s Creamery Announces Executive Transition

SONOMA, Calif.–Leading plant milk dairy maker, Miyoko’s Creamery, announces today that the company and its founder Miyoko Schinner have parted ways as the company enters a new stage of growth. With this, Miyoko has exited as CEO and is no longer involved in day-to-day operations. Miyoko’s Creamery has partnered with esteemed executive search firm, Heidrick & Struggles, to fill the open seat with a highly qualified, passionate, and mission-driven leader, ready to take the company into its next stage of growth. Company CFO, Jon Blair, has stepped into the role of interim President to guide this transition. Blair brings strong CPG experience and critical plant-based industry know-how to the role, having served as CFO at Rebbl and Head of Finance at Plum Organics.

Through this transitional period, Miyoko’s Creamery is making significant strides to perfect the art of creating cheese and butter from plant milks. The company continues to bring innovative, delicious and better-for-you dairy alternatives to market that appeal to consumers seeking plant-forward eating, including the company’s recently launched, category first-of-its-kind Cinnamon Raisin Plant Milk Cream Cheese product.The company remains ever committed to delivering the highest quality vegan products to serve customers and challenge category norms with taste appeal, culinary excellence, and compassion. Through this commitment, Miyoko’s Creamery continues to be a Public Benefit Corporation (PBC) with a stated public benefit that includes “selling new products that contain only plants, no animal ingredients, in order to eliminate animal suffering, reduce environmental stress, and improve human health”.

“Looking towards the future and exponential growth of the company, we are excited to continue and expand upon our brand mission and uphold our certified B Corporation of innovating products that only contain plant ingredients that are better for human health. We also plan to make our current portfolio of products more available and to innovate products with simple, vegan ingredients, time-honored techniques, and delicious flavors,” said Jon Blair, Miyoko’s Creamery CFO and interim President. “We continue to be driven by our core company values of craft, compassion, conviviality and courage, with these principles as our guiding light for future growth to come in the coming months and years.”

ABOUT MIYOKO’S CREAMERY

Miyoko’s Creamery, based in Northern California’s esteemed wine country, was established in 2014 and has built a reputation as the world’s finest plant milk creamery. The brand, which was built on the foundation of craft and compassion, is the natural evolution of dairy– using time-honored techniques and the finest ingredients to make a variety of award-winning artisan butters and cheeses.

As a mission-driven, proudly vegan, certified B Corporation, Miyoko’s Creamery believes that food unites us all, that the good life can be savored without sacrifice, and that change can be made when we recognize the connection of our plates to the world, systems and living beings around us. With taste and performance at the forefront, Miyoko’s products are perfect for all culinary and baking applications. From the much-loved European-Style Cultured Vegan Butter to the highly praised Liquid Vegan Pizza Mozzarella, all offerings are a 1:1 substitution in any recipe or dish.

Proudly served in world-class wineries & restaurants, Miyoko’s cheese and butter are loved by chefs, pizzaiolos, cheesemongers, and sommeliers worldwide. Rapidly becoming a foodie favorite, Miyoko’s products are widely available in over 20,000 retailers nationwide, including Whole Foods, Sprouts, Target, Kroger and Walmart as well as in-home delivery services like Whole Foods Market via Amazon delivery and Instacart via select retailers, as well as on Miyokos.com.

