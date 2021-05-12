Modern Plant-Based Foods Appoints Chef Karen Barnaby as Product Development and Scale-Up Specialist

VANCOUVER, BC – Modern Plant-Based Foods Inc., (CSE: MEAT) (” Modern Plant Based Foods “) or (the “Company “), an award-winning plant-based food manufacturer, is pleased to announce that Chef Karen Barnaby has joined the culinary team as an advisor and consultant to support product development and production scale-up of its meat alternatives and other plant-based products.

Karen brings over 40 years of culinary experience in restaurants, catering, upscale takeout and product development. She was Executive Chef at the acclaimed Fish House in Stanley Park for 17 years.

Karen has authored four cookbooks and has been a syndicated food columnist for the Vancouver Sun since 2002. She has sat on the Board of Directors of the Greater Vancouver Food Bank, served as president for the Les Dames d’Escoffier Vancouver chapter and received a Minerva Award for Community Leadership.

“Karen has hit the ground running and has been elemental in refining the ingredients for the new Modern Burger, Meatballs and Crumble recipes,” stated Tara Haddad, Founder and CEO of Modern Plant Based Foods. “She truly understands the delicate balance of maintaining texture and taste while scaling up for large production runs. Karen’s experience and insights will be of great value to our team.”

“I am excited to engage with the team at Modern Plant-Based Foods and work for a local company that has tremendous potential for success and growth. The decision to expand into the plant-based sector was out of intrigue and interest in developing unique, highquality, delicious and accessible plant-based foods.” explained Chef Barnaby. “We are going to create great products.”

About Modern Plant-Based Foods

Modern Plant-Based Foods is a Canadian food company based in Vancouver, British Columbia that offers a portfolio of plant-based products including meat alternatives, dairyfree cheeses, soups and vegan snacks. We take a holistic approach to plant-based living by offering plant-based alternatives to satisfy throughout the day. Modern Plant Based Foods understands the importance of providing nutritious and sustainable alternatives without sacrificing taste. We are deliberate in choosing ingredients free of soy, gluten, nuts and GMO’s. Our mission is to change the way food is produced and consumed for the benefit of people, animals and the environment by using natural plant-based ingredients.