Modern Meat Completes First Run of Plant-Based Products in The United States

VANCOUVER, BC – Modern Plant-Based Foods Inc., (CSE: MEAT) (” Modern Plant Based Foods “) or (the “Company “), a premier plant-based food company, announced that Modern Meat has successfully launched its first line of products through its co-manufacturing agreement with Real Vision Foods LLC of California (“Real Vision”). The company has pushed to market the Modern Crab-less Cakes and Remoulade in its initial launch of its portfolio of plant-based meat alternative products in the United States.

“We are very pleased with the quality of products that have been produced by Real Vison, and we expect Modern Meat to be hitting shelves of retailers throughout the west coast of the United States imminently. Our company is working diligently with an array of distributors to ensure visibility on store shelves. We expect to see significant growth in the coming months through this expansion plan,” states Chris Parkinson, Brand and Relationship Manager of Modern Meat.

Real Vision foods is a California based co-manufacturer with the capability of producing up to a wholesale value of $25 Million USD worth of total Modern Meat products per year through its facility. Its management team has over 100 years of experience working with companies such as at General Mills, Pepsi and Yum Restaurants. The principles have provided over 250 different SKUs to retail, mass merchandise & club store supply chain, with branded and private label applications in US and Canada.

“From our initial meeting with Modern Meat we recognized quickly that we were aligned in our values and vision to enhance and expand premium quality plant-based meat alternatives. Their ingredient deck is simple, easy to understand, and free of many common allergens. Working with a group that understands the plant-based space and where it’s going is exciting and we look forward to an expanding and rewarding relationship with Modern Meat in the coming years,” said Joseph Ertman, President of Real Vison Foods.

“California has been market that has been of interest to Modern Meat for some time. The demographics reflect that of our target consumer, specifically those who are seeking a healthier and more sustainable lifestyle,” explains Tara Haddad, Founder and CEO of Modern Plant-Based Foods. “We anticipate our award-winning crab-less cakes will be a hit with consumers and we want to thank Real Vision for giving us this opportunity and look forward to a long and mutually beneficial relationship.”

About Modern Plant-Based Foods

Modern Plant-Based Foods is a Canadian food company based in Vancouver, British Columbia that offers a portfolio of plant-based products including meat and dairy-free alternatives, soups and vegan snacks. Our products are available at select restaurants and retailers across Canada including our own Modern Wellness Bars located in Vancouver. We take a holistic approach to plant-based living and understand the importance of providing nutritious and sustainable alternatives to consumers without sacrificing taste. We want people to feel good about the food they eat which is why we are deliberate in choosing ingredients free of soy, gluten, nuts and GMOs.

Our mission is to change the way food is produced and consumed for the benefit of people, animals and the environment by using natural plant-based ingredients.

