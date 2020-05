Moishe Mana, the largest private real estate owner in Miami-Dade County, is getting into the dairy business.

Mana purchased the Sunrise-based McArthur Dairy, founded in 1929, from Dean Foods for $16.5 million.

The purchase includes the dairy’s main plant in the burgeoning Little River arts district, along N.E. Second Avenue between 69th and 72nd Streets, plus a Fort Myers distribution center.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Miami Herald