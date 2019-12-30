Montanans For Responsible Land Use Files Lawsuit Over Big Sky Cheese Review

GREAT FALLS — For the past few months, Big Sky Cheese’s special use permit application has been under review by both the Zoning Board of Adjustment and the Cascade County Board of Commissioners.

On Tuesday, Montanans For Responsible Land Use filed a lawsuit against the Cascade County Board of Commissioners for what it alleges is a violation of public process.

Montanans For Responsible Land Use claim that the Commissioners’ refusal to take public comment into account at the November 21st meeting is a violation of public process.

