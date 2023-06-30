National Youth Wellness Organization Tours Oneida County Dairy Farms During National Dairy Month

CLAYVILLE, N.Y. – Three Oneida County dairy farms teamed up with American Dairy Association North East to host the leading youth wellness non-profit GENYOUth.

The farm tours, coinciding with National Dairy Month, provided GENYOUth staff an opportunity to see first-hand the innovative and sustainable processes Upstate New York dairy farmers use to produce fresh and nutritious dairy products, such as milk, cheese and yogurt, to fuel students every day in schools. With the support of founding partner America’s dairy farmers, GENYOUth creates healthier school communities by providing schools with resources and equipment. Through GENYOUth’s End Student Hunger initiative, nearly $640,000 has been raised for schools in New York State to increase access to and participation in school meals that include milk and dairy.

“Research shows that school meals are linked with numerous health and educational benefits, and school age children consume more dairy at school than through any other home or away-from-home occasion,” said GENYOUth CEO Ann Marie Krautheim, M.A., R.D., L.D. “It all starts at the dairy farm. With the support of dairy farmers and other purpose-minded partners, GENYOUth helps ensure all students can thrive by living well-nourished and physically active lives. We thank Oneida County dairy farmers for welcoming us and providing a behind-the-scenes look at the care and practices used to produce a product that provides essential nutrition for children and families.”

GENYOUth visited ATRASS Farm in Clayville, as well as two Cassville dairy farms that demonstrated advances in modern technology – the milking carousel at Curtin Dairy and robotic milkers at Tayl-Wind Farm.

“There is a critical connection between dairy and school meals in nourishing students and growing dairy consumption,” said ATRASS Farm’s Audrey Donahoe, a fifth-generation New York State dairy farmer who serves as chair of National Dairy Council, Board President of American Dairy Association North East and is a member of GENYOUth’s Board of Directors. “Our partnership with GENYOUth is making a real difference in ending student hunger by delivering fresh and healthy dairy products to tens of millions of kids every day.”

Photo caption: American Dairy Association North East President Audrey Donahoe (center, red shirt) and CEO John Chrisman (back, red shirt) hosted GENYOUth staff for dairy farm tours in Oneida County, N.Y.