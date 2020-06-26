New Campaign Features Real Canadian Dairy Farmers Debunking Milk Myths Through Virtual Farm Tours

OTTAWA, ON – Dairy Farmers of Canada (DFC) today announced the launch of a new campaign debunking milk myths for millennial parents by giving the floor to the experts: real Canadian dairy farmers. In Hey Dairy Farmer – Parents’ Virtual Tour, farmers provide virtual farm tours to enlighten consumers about the high standards practiced on Canadian dairy farms and reassure them about the quality and safety of Canadian milk, all in an interactive and engaging way.

Hey Dairy Farmer simulates a video conference between a farmer and a group of millennial parents, where the farmer tells them a bit more about Canadian dairy farming. Through this unique approach, farmers will engage with consumers in a way that is both innovative and memorable, thus nurturing a stronger sense of pride in Canadian dairy products.

“In these uncertain times, consumers have a lot of questions about what’s in the food they eat and where it comes from,” says Pamela Nalewajek, Vice-President, Marketing at DFC. “Through Hey Dairy Farmer, DFC is highlighting that the milk used in products marked with the Blue Cow logo was produced by hard-working dairy farmers from communities all across Canada, who follow rigorous quality and safety standards so that Canadians can have confidence in the dairy products they know and love.”

“By placing real Canadian dairy farmers at the centre of the story, Hey Dairy Farmer is educating consumers on the stringent standards that Canadian dairy farmers follow day in and day out to produce safe, high-quality dairy for Canadians, in a uniquely transparent and engaging way,” she added.

Working around confinement and social distancing, DFC created the campaign using computer desktops and mobile camera phones to mimic a video conference where a group of parents receive a private virtual tour of a working dairy farm with a real farmer as their guide. All the creative was directed remotely and was expertly captured without any of the talent needing to leave their homes.

The out-of-home (outdoor advertising) elements of the campaign launched on June 15th while social and digital elements of the campaign will launch on June 24th, running until July 16th. Consumers will also notice a significant television component, including ad placements during CBC’s Canada Day programming and during news broadcasts. Influencers will also play a key role in amplifying the campaign.

The lead creative agency on this campaign was DDB Canada with media buying by Initiative.

To view the campaign, click here.

ABOUT DAIRY FARMERS OF CANADA

Dairy Farmers of Canada is the national policy, lobbying and promotional organization representing Canadian dairy producers. DFC strives to create stable conditions for the dairy sector in our country. It also seeks to maintain policies that promote the sustainability of Canadian dairy production and promote dairy products and their health benefits.