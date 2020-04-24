New York Families, Seniors Get Free Milk Donated By Dairy Farmers Of America

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – American Dairy Association North East (ADA North East) helped coordinate logistics, communications and distribution of two trailer loads with nearly 8,000 gallons of milk donated by Dairy Farmers of America (DFA) in Syracuse, N.Y., on Wednesday, April 22. The need for food assistance is drastically increasing and the dairy industry is ramping up efforts to help get milk to families in need.

DFA, a national cooperative owned by dairy farm families across the U.S., teamed up with Dean Foods processing plants in the northeast and ADA North East to organize a drive-thru distribution location at the Destiny USA Mall provided 4,700 gallons of milk with two gallons given per car. Nearly 2,200 cars passed through the line.

The Syracuse City School District received 1,998 gallons for its students’ families, and Onondaga County residences for seniors received 1,078 gallons of milk from the delivery.

“Getting milk to families whose resources are minimal during this time of quarantine is so important for their wellbeing,” said ADA North East CEO Rick Naczi. “Partnering with other dairy industry leaders is an ideal way to make this happen, while also benefits our dairy farmers and the industry as a whole.”

“As a dairy cooperative owned by family farmers across the country, we are dedicated to helping provide nutritious food for family tables,” said Jennifer Huson, Senior Director Marketing, Council Affairs and Industry Relations for DFA Northeast. “Knowing that millions of Americans are struggling right now to make ends meet and with food banks being a critical local resource to help feed those families, we knew that we had to figure out a solution.”

