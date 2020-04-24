Carr Valley Cheese Announces Store Pick-up Availability

Thank you so much to everyone who has supported us! We are now able to offer pick-up at most of our retail locations:

Mauston Factory (608-847-6632)- Mon-Sat 9 am – 5 pm

Mauston Hwy (779-771-1738)- Every day! 9 am -5 pm

Mazomanie (608-401-1043) – Every day! 9 am – 5 pm

Sauk City (608-643-3441) – Mon-Fri 8:30 am – 4:30 pm and Sat 10 am – 2 pm

LaValle (608-986-2781) – Mon-Sat 8 am – 2 pm

Fennimore (608-822-6416) – Mon-Sat 9 am – 3 pm

Middleton (608-824-2277) – Mon-Fri 10 am – 5 pm and Sat 10 am – 3 pm

Call to securely place order. Locations can be found HERE

Thank you so much for your business!

Owned and operated by the Cook family, Carr Valley Cheese Company is over one-hundred years old. Nestled amongst the rolling hills and lush pastures of central Wisconsin, we remain one of Wisconsin’s traditional cheese plants, famous for making cheese the old-fashioned way!

Carr Valley Cheese has won numerous awards over the years and continues to offer delicious and unique Wisconsin Cheeses from our Aged Cheddar to our Cocoa Cardona. Try some of our quality Wisconsin Cheeses and taste our tradition. carrvalleycheese.com