North Carolina Egg Association Launches Meet NC Egg Farmers Campaign

RALEIGH, N.C.–The North Carolina Egg Association (NCEA) has kicked off an integrated communications effort to introduce North Carolinians to the state’s egg farming families, thanks to grant funding from the North Carolina Tobacco Trust Fund Commission (NCTTFC). In March of 2022, NCEA was awarded $106,800 in grant funds to launch its Meet NC Egg Farmers campaign.

Since there are limited opportunities to visit egg farms due to the strict biosecurity measures that keep egg-laying hens healthy, NCEA is bringing the farm to North Carolinians through new videos, farmer profiles and partnerships with influencers and dietitians. The Meet NC Egg Farmers campaign is designed to strengthen the relationship between consumers and the state’s egg farmers.

“We are thrilled to share these new resources made possible by the NCTTFC grant,” said Lisa Prince, executive director of NCEA. “Egg farming has a much larger impact on the North Carolina community than some may realize, and we want to introduce families who enjoy eggs every day to the farmers who produce them. Our farmers produce over 7.5 million eggs each day, which supports more than 6,400 jobs and contributes $1.7 billion to our state’s economy.”

Video topics range from animal care and food safety to environmental responsibility, community involvement and more. The funding will also be used to partner with North Carolina food influencers and registered dietitians to share egg recipes, nutrition information and cooking tips.

All the videos are available on NCEA’s YouTube channel and will be shared this spring on the association’s Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About the North Carolina Egg Association

The North Carolina Egg Association (NCEA) is proud to represent North Carolina’s egg farmers, whose 9 million hens produce about 2.7 billion eggs each year. To learn more about egg farming, nutrition and safety, and to get egg-inspired recipe ideas, visit www.ncegg.com.

About the North Carolina Tobacco Trust Fund Commission

The North Carolina Tobacco Trust Fund Commission (NCTTFC) was created to assist current and former tobacco farmers, former quota holders, persons engaged in tobacco-related businesses, individuals displaced from tobacco-related employment, and tobacco product component businesses in NC that have been affected by the adverse effects of the MSA. The NCTTFC can disburse funds through compensatory programs and qualified agricultural programs. For more information about NCTTFC visit their website: tobaccotrustfund.org.