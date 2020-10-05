Oikos Triple Zero Challenges Fans to Share Their Grocery Carrying Strength on TikTok With #OikosOneTrip

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. and BROOMFIELD, Colo. — Oikos® Triple Zero, the Official Yogurt of the NFL, has debuted its TikTok channel and launched the #OikosOneTrip challenge to bring the brand’s Stronger Makes Everything Better™ platform to life alongside the start of the NFL season. Following the release of two hilariously relatable ads, featuring New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley, Oikos® is partnering with some of the NFL’s strongest players to launch the #OikosOneTrip challenge. Notable athletes participating in this campaign include NFL wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster, Anthony ‘Spice’ Adams, Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliot, and Zach and Julie Ertz. This latest TikTok challenge celebrates the everyday strength it takes to carry in all your groceries at once. One lucky winner will receive $15,000 for groceries and a year supply of Oikos® Triple Zero nonfat yogurt for flexing their strength at home.

Oikos® Triple Zero knows that seemingly simple tasks, like carrying a ton of grocery bags, require strength. That’s why the brand offers a variety of products, including Oikos® Triple Zero nonfat yogurts and Oikos Pro™ cultured dairy drinks, that are packed with high-quality protein to help build and maintain strong muscles to help you be strong no matter the task at hand as part of a healthy diet and exercise routine. Taking cues from the brand’s new ‘One Trip’ ad where Saquon Barkley flexes his protein-packed muscles by carrying overloaded grocery bags, this TikTok challenge celebrates an everyday strength everyone can relate to, NFL athlete or not.

“People are grocery shopping differently these days, and we can all relate to the unexplainable urge to carry every grocery bag inside in one trip,” said James Valdes, Senior Brand Manager Oikos® Triple Zero. “Our brand believes that human strength is the most powerful force in the universe, and sometimes that means flexing your strength at home. That’s why Saquon’s ‘One Trip’ ad inspired us to launch the #OikosOneTrip sweepstakes and TikTok challenge and honor the relatable, yet unexplainable, urge to carry grocery bags in one trip.”

From September 30 – October 31, 2020, fans are invited to show their strength as part of the #OikosOneTrip challenge for the chance to win big. Here is how it works:

Make your grocery trip or stuff at least four bags full of whatever hefty items you have on hand, like protein-packed Oikos® Triple Zero Make a TikTok carrying all those bulging bags in ONE trip, using the brand’s strength-inspiring song, ‘Oikos One Trip.’ FLEX. Biceps, triceps, quads… whatever the fans need to see. Follow @OikosProtein, tag #OikosOneTrip and #sweepstakes to enter for a year’s supply of Oikos® products and $15,000.

“Playing in the NFL requires strength, but sometimes it feels like there’s nothing that requires more muscle than carrying every single grocery bag inside in one trip. That’s why I loved partnering with Oikos® Triple Zero to create this TikTok challenge,” said Juju Smith-Schuster, NFL athlete. “I can’t wait to see fans take me on in the #OikosOneTrip challenge, flexing their muscles and testing their strength at home.”

Notable TikTok creators participating in the channel include Demi Bagby, Trevor Bell, James Henry, Modern Tarzan and Katie Austin. The brand has also partnered with TikTok to create ‘Oikos One Trip,’ a custom track for the challenge that evokes the strength you need and sense of victory you feel when you carry every grocery bag inside, in one trip.

Fans can learn more about the #OikosOneTrip by visiting OikosOneTrip.com and can watch ‘One Trip’ and ‘Yogurt Strength’ by visiting YouTube.com/OikosYogurt or on NFL.com, the NFL Network and network TV through October. A winner will be randomly selected and announced by, or around, November 4.

Visit OikosYogurt.com for more information about all of Oikos’ products and connect with us at TikTok.com/@OikosProtein, Facebook.com/OikosProtein, Instagram.com/OikosProtein, and Twitter.com/Oikos, tagging #OikosOneTrip.

About Danone North America

Danone North America is a purpose-driven company with a portfolio of dairy and plant-based foods. As the world’s largest Certified B Corporation®, Danone North America is committed to the creation of both economic and social value, while nurturing natural ecosystems through sustainable agriculture. Our portfolio of brands includes: Activia®, DanActive®, Danimals®, Dannon®, Good Plants™, Horizon Organic®, International Delight®, Light + Fit®, Oikos®, Silk®, So Delicious® Dairy Free, STōK®, Two Good®, Vega®, Wallaby® Organic and YoCrunch®. With more than 6,000 employees and 13 production locations across the U.S., our mission is to bring health through food to as many people as possible. For more information, visit www.danonenorthamerica.com. For more information on Danone North America’s B Corp™ status, visit: https://bcorporation.net/directory/danone-north-america.