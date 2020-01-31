Oikos Triple Zero Salutes the Glutes in Super Bowl LIV Ad

Danone North America Dairy January 31, 2020

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. and BROOMFIELD, Colo. — Oikos® Triple Zero Yogurt, the Official Yogurt of the NFL, is saluting the glutes of football players past and present with “Oikos YoGlutes”, a new Super Bowl commercial.

From hip-whip warm-ups to 28 inch quads, Oikos® Triple Zero believes players’ legendary muscles deserve to be celebrated on football’s biggest night. That’s why “Oikos YoGlutes” features some of the greatest glute moments in the NFL from the “Dak Dance” to Saquon Barkley’s epic leg day regimen to Andrus Peat’s memorable NFL Combine moment in the spotlight, and more.

“We created our Super Bowl LIV commercial to celebrate the strength of professional athletes and are delighted to include a roster of incredible NFL players to bring it to life,” said Surbhi Martin, Vice President, Marketing, Danone North America. “Oikos® Triple Zero believes in working hard and having fun while building strength, and we hope this ad brings even more excitement and humor to game day.”

As the number one high protein yogurt* in the United States, Oikos® Triple Zero knows that protein, as part of a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle, is an essential component to building muscle and helping to fuel the largest muscle in our body – our glutes. The brand celebrates the hard work and healthy diets that go into helping build game-changing muscles.

Packed with 15 grams of protein per 5.3 oz. serving, great flavor, and 0g added sugar**, zero artificial sweeteners, and zero fat, Oikos® Triple Zero is a delicious, nutrient-dense game day snack. Whether you’re making plays at the Super Bowl or at your own social sports league, Oikos® Triple Zero is designed to provide an excellent source of high quality protein to help people build and maintain strong muscles as part of a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle. The product also is available in a variety of delicious flavors made to satisfy your taste buds.

Fans are invited to view YoGlutes at YouTube.com/OikosYogurt and during the Super Bowl live stream on Fox Sports.

Visit OikosYogurt.com for more information about all of Oikos’ products and connect with us at Facebook.com/OikosProtein, Instagram.com/OikosProtein and Twitter.com/Oikos, using #YoGlutes.

* among yogurts with at least 15 g of protein
**Not a low-calorie food. See Nutrition information for calorie content.

About Danone North America

Danone North America is a purpose-driven company with a portfolio of dairy and plant-based foods. As the world’s largest Certified B Corporation®, Danone North America is committed to the creation of both economic and social value, while nurturing natural ecosystems through sustainable agriculture. Our portfolio of brands includes: Activia®, DanActive®, Danimals®, Dannon®, Good Plants™, Horizon Organic®, International Delight®, Light + Fit®, Oikos®, Silk®, So Delicious® Dairy Free, STōK®, Two Good®, Vega®, Wallaby® Organic and YoCrunch®. With more than 6,000 employees and 13 production locations across the U.S., our mission is to bring health through food to as many people as possible. For more information, visit www.danonenorthamerica.com. For more information on Danone North America’s B Corp™ status, visit:   https://bcorporation.net/directory/danone-north-america.

Related Articles

Dairy

Danone North America Announces 2018-2019 Gut Microbiome, Yogurt and Probiotics Fellowship Grant

December 19, 2018 Danone North America

Danone North America announces it is awarding two graduate students $25,000 each for the 7th year in a row. As the name indicates, the grant is designed for graduate students to study the role of the gut microbiome, yogurt and probiotics for human health. Scientists in the field have found that the microbial community, or microbiome of the gut affects not only gastrointestinal health, but has links to the brain, immune system and even our circadian clocks.1

Dairy

Danone North America Awards $ 50,000 to Students Advancing the Exploration of the Gut Microbiome

April 25, 2019 Danone North America

Danone North America is proud to recognize the achievements and potential of two outstanding graduate students from the University of California Davis and the University of Chicago. With a $ 25,000 scholarship per student, this year’s recipients will lead investigations that expand the study of probiotics and gut bacteria. Both of the selected proposals intend to explore the characteristics and factors that affect how gut health and the microbiome can be improved and sustained.

Dairy

MVP Dairy Opens New State-of-the-Art Farm in Ohio to Help Supply Danone North America’s Largest Yogurt Plant

July 19, 2019 MVP Dairy

The new dairy is home to nearly 4,500 cows that live in six free-stall barns built for optimum cow comfort. The cows are milked in a state-of-the-art carousel milking parlor, which benefits their health and well-being, by providing a predictable and efficient milking routine, allowing the cows more time to eat, drink, sleep and spend time with other cows.