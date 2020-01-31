Oikos Triple Zero Salutes the Glutes in Super Bowl LIV Ad

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. and BROOMFIELD, Colo. — Oikos® Triple Zero Yogurt, the Official Yogurt of the NFL, is saluting the glutes of football players past and present with “Oikos YoGlutes”, a new Super Bowl commercial.

From hip-whip warm-ups to 28 inch quads, Oikos® Triple Zero believes players’ legendary muscles deserve to be celebrated on football’s biggest night. That’s why “Oikos YoGlutes” features some of the greatest glute moments in the NFL from the “Dak Dance” to Saquon Barkley’s epic leg day regimen to Andrus Peat’s memorable NFL Combine moment in the spotlight, and more.

“We created our Super Bowl LIV commercial to celebrate the strength of professional athletes and are delighted to include a roster of incredible NFL players to bring it to life,” said Surbhi Martin, Vice President, Marketing, Danone North America. “Oikos® Triple Zero believes in working hard and having fun while building strength, and we hope this ad brings even more excitement and humor to game day.”

As the number one high protein yogurt* in the United States, Oikos® Triple Zero knows that protein, as part of a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle, is an essential component to building muscle and helping to fuel the largest muscle in our body – our glutes. The brand celebrates the hard work and healthy diets that go into helping build game-changing muscles.

Packed with 15 grams of protein per 5.3 oz. serving, great flavor, and 0g added sugar**, zero artificial sweeteners, and zero fat, Oikos® Triple Zero is a delicious, nutrient-dense game day snack. Whether you’re making plays at the Super Bowl or at your own social sports league, Oikos® Triple Zero is designed to provide an excellent source of high quality protein to help people build and maintain strong muscles as part of a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle. The product also is available in a variety of delicious flavors made to satisfy your taste buds.

Fans are invited to view YoGlutes at YouTube.com/OikosYogurt and during the Super Bowl live stream on Fox Sports.

Visit OikosYogurt.com for more information about all of Oikos’ products and connect with us at Facebook.com/OikosProtein, Instagram.com/OikosProtein and Twitter.com/Oikos, using #YoGlutes.



* among yogurts with at least 15 g of protein

**Not a low-calorie food. See Nutrition information for calorie content.

About Danone North America

Danone North America is a purpose-driven company with a portfolio of dairy and plant-based foods. As the world’s largest Certified B Corporation®, Danone North America is committed to the creation of both economic and social value, while nurturing natural ecosystems through sustainable agriculture. Our portfolio of brands includes: Activia®, DanActive®, Danimals®, Dannon®, Good Plants™, Horizon Organic®, International Delight®, Light + Fit®, Oikos®, Silk®, So Delicious® Dairy Free, STōK®, Two Good®, Vega®, Wallaby® Organic and YoCrunch®. With more than 6,000 employees and 13 production locations across the U.S., our mission is to bring health through food to as many people as possible. For more information, visit www.danonenorthamerica.com. For more information on Danone North America’s B Corp™ status, visit: https://bcorporation.net/directory/danone-north-america.