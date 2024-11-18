Painterland Sisters Organic Skyr Yogurt Debuts Their Newest Flavor of Icelandic-style Organic Yogurt Exclusively in Sprouts Farmers Market

Painterland Sisters, an organic skyr yogurt brand focused on quality ingredients and organic regenerative dairy farming, is launching an exclusive new flavor, Passion Fruit, at Sprouts Farmers Market this October. It has been over a year since the USDA-certified organic, pasture-raised, non-GMO skyr yogurt has welcomed a new flavor to its lineup, and Passion Fruit is well worth the wait. The new “yog” delivers a thick, creamy skyr yogurt swirled with rich passion fruit, creating a refreshingly bright, luscious treat that also packs a punch with 16g of protein. Plus, it’s lactose-free, making it a perfect option for those with lactose sensitivity, without compromising flavor or nutrition.

Sprouts Farmers Market is more than another retail space for the Painter sisters. Both Painterland Sisters and Sprouts share a deep commitment to supporting local farmers and bringing better-for-you products to communities.

“Launching this new flavor at Sprouts feels full circle for us! Sprouts was the first to bring our yogurts to shelves nationwide, and their unwavering support for farmer-owned brands like ours has meant the world. We couldn’t be more excited to share this tropical treat with Sprouts’ passionate customers!”

– Stephanie and Hayley Painter

Passion Fruit is available in Painterland Sisters’ convenient 5.3oz cup. In addition to Passion Fruit, Painterland Sisters offers a variety of flavors at Sprouts including Plain, Vanilla Bean, Blueberry Lemon, Strawberry Fields, Meadow Berry, and Savannah’s Peach.

About Painterland Sisters

Sisters and farmers Stephanie and Hayley Painter launched Painterland Sisters Organic Skyr Yogurt as part of their mission to preserve, showcase, and utilize their family’s organic regenerative dairy farm, Painterland Farms. As a Farmer-Owned and certified Woman-Owned Business, Hayley and Stephanie use their yogurt as a conduit for conversations about connecting consumers to the direct source of their food—the American farmer. In 2023, Stephanie and Hayley were named Forbes 30 Under 30 Food & Drink, as well as recognized on the Congress Floor for their work in agriculture. The sisters were also awarded the prestigious Nexty Award for their 24-ounce Plain yogurt and participated in over sixty community events where they were able to speak to their unique perspective as farmers and entrepreneurs as they continued to expand their retail presence. This announcement comes at the heels of Painterland Sisters’ latest retail distribution launch at Costco. Read more about Painterland Sisters here.

About Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc.

True to its farm-stand heritage, Sprouts offers a unique grocery experience featuring an open layout with fresh produce at the heart of the store. Sprouts inspires wellness naturally with a carefully curated assortment of better-for-you products paired with purpose-driven people. The healthy grocer continues to bring the latest in wholesome, innovative products made with lifestyle-friendly ingredients such as organic, plant-based and gluten-free. Headquartered in Phoenix, and one of the largest and fastest growing specialty retailers of fresh, natural and organic food in the United States, Sprouts employs approximately 33,000 team members and operates more than 420 stores in 23 states nationwide. To learn more about Sprouts, and the good it brings communities, visit about.sprouts.com.