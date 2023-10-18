Pennsylvania Dairy Promotion Program Announces College Scholarship

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – The Pennsylvania Dairy Promotion Program is offering a $3,000 scholarship to students with an interest in the dairy product marketing industry. Students must be enrolled in an accredited university or college in Pennsylvania or be a Pennsylvania resident. Applications are due by December 1.

“This scholarship is an investment in the future of the dairy industry,” said dairy farmer and Pennsylvania Dairy Promotion Program Chair Lolly Lesher of Bernville, Pa. “We welcome applications from innovative dairy students who are interested in meeting evolving consumer market trends so dairy can continue to be a part of their diet.”

Full-time undergraduate students entering their sophomore to senior years as of Fall 2023 and who are maintaining a minimum GPA of 3.0 (on a 4.0 scale), are eligible to apply. Preference will be given to a student who has experience in the dairy industry, or who shows an interest in marketing dairy foods as part of his or her undergraduate work or future career.

Completed applications must be typed, include essay responses, a current college transcript, and one letter of recommendation from a non-family member, professor and/or employer.

The application is available on AmericanDairy.com under “For Farmers/Scholarships and Grants.” Completed applications must be submitted online by December 1.

The scholarship winner will be notified by January 5, 2024.

For more information, contact Amy Leslie at aleslie@milk4u.org.

