Pennsylvania Dairy Promotion Program Scholarship Winners Announced

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – Pennsylvania Dairy Promotion Program awarded scholarships to two Penn State University students for their interest in dairy food product innovation and marketing.

“These scholarships are an investment in the future of the dairy industry,” said dairy farmer and PDPP Chair Jeff Raney of Adamsville, Pa. “We were impressed with the innovative dairy students who applied and are interested in meeting the ever-changing demands of consumers that will help us continue to move the industry forward.”

Alexandra Diamond of Tyrone, Pa., was awarded the $1,500 Pennsylvania Dairy Innovation Scholarship that is provided to the Department of Food Science at the Penn State College of Agricultural Sciences each fall. A sophomore studying food science, Diamond was selected because of her interest in food product development.

Katelyn Taylor of Allenwood, Pa., received the $3,000 Pennsylvania Dairy Promotion Program Scholarship that was awarded to a student with an interest in dairy product marketing. A sophomore at Penn State University, she is majoring in animal science with the intent to work within schools to promote fluid milk consumption among students to build life-long consumers.

For more information about future American Dairy Association North East scholarship opportunities, visit AmericanDairy.com and click on “Dairy Farms.”

Photo caption: Alexandra Diamond of Tyrone, Pa., was awarded Pennsylvania Dairy Promotion Program’s 2022 Pennsylvania Dairy Innovation Scholarship provided to the Department of Food Science in the Penn State College of Agricultural Sciences.

Photo caption: Katelyn Taylor of Allenwood, Pa., was awarded the 2022 Pennsylvania Dairy Promotion Program Scholarship given to a student with an interest in dairy product marketing.

