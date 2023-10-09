Prairie Farms Wrapping Up 85th Anniversary Celebration in a Big Way

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – Not only did October 8 mark the final 85 days of 2023, but Prairie Farms Dairy announced today that its 85th Anniversary Celebration will finish strong with a variety of activities, including a consumer promotion – ’85 Days of Giveaways,’ an anniversary edition video series featuring Prairie Farms’ dairy farmers, and many more exciting activations.

“Our 85th Anniversary Celebration began in June with a significant milk donation to Feeding America partner foodbanks throughout the Midwest. This set the tone for the rest of the year for us to celebrate the unwavering commitment of our dairy farmers to help feed American families. In August, the State of Illinois proclaimed 2023 as Prairie Farms’ 85th Anniversary, and our dairy farmers were honored during a historic ceremony at the Illinois State Fair,” said Matt McClelland, Prairie Farms’ Chief Executive Officer/Executive Vice President. “As we move into the final months of our celebration, there’s much more to come. Our 85-year milestone would not have been possible without the dedication of our dairy farmers and the support from millions of families who purchase Prairie Farms’ milk and dairy products. The ’85 Days of Giveaways’ promotion is our way of thanking loyal customers and welcoming new ones.”

From October 8 through December 31, one winner a day will receive a prize certificate package for $20 toward the purchase of Prairie Farms’ products. In October, November, and December, one contestant will be randomly selected each month to win a prize package with $85 in prize certificates plus a gift box filled with Prairie Farms’ merchandise. The 85th Anniversary Celebration will end with one lucky winner receiving eighty-five $5 prize certificates valued at $425 and $850 cash. Following the launch of ’85 Days of Giveaways,’ the spotlight shifts to National Farmer’s Day on October 12 with the release of an anniversary edition video series centered around Prairie Farms’ dairy farmers. In the videos, the Compton, Willis, and Hendel families give consumers a look at life on their dairy farms and the hard work it takes to move milk from farm to table. Each family discusses important farm-related topics, including cow care and sustainability. While many companies rely on celebrity influencers for endorsements, Prairie Farms turns to its dairy farmers to communicate brand purpose and company values. Their authenticity, transparency, and passion for farming resonate with consumers and give them compelling reasons to support local dairy farmers.

Year-end activities will also include a celebration of Prairie Farms’ winning streak in the 2023 World Dairy Expo Championship Dairy Product Contest. On October 3, Prairie Farms received 62 awards at the WDE reception, held in conjunction with the World Dairy Expo in Madison, Wisconsin. Prairie Farms received more awards than any other company and can lay claims to being the reigning contest champion. Prairie Farms’ WDE award-winning products will be highlighted in recipes and videos throughout the year-end Anniversary Celebration.

For more information about the 85th Anniversary Celebration and promotion entry form, visit our 85 Days of Giveaways page.

