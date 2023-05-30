Real California Milk Cheeses Win Big at 2023 California State Fair Cheese Competition

TRACY, Calif. – Cheesemakers that use the Real California Milk seal placed in over ten categories at the California Commercial Cheese Competition held by the California State Fair on May 10, 2023 in Sacramento, Calif.

Real California cow’s milk cheesemakers were recognized with a total of 63 awards: 1 Best of Show, 6 Best of CA, 32 Gold, 18 Silver, and 6 Bronze awards in this year’s judging. Highlights include:

Joseph Farms – Best of Show, Best of CA, and Gold: Special Reserve Extra Sharp Cheddar Cheese Best of CA and Gold: Sharp Cheddar Cheese Gold: Pepper Jack

Central Coast Creamery – Best of CA and Gold: “Faultline”

Best of CA and Gold: “Faultline” Marin French Cheese Company – Best of CA and Gold: “Golden Gate” Gold: “Petite Mustard”, “Petite Truffle”, “Petite Ash”, “Petite Supreme”, “Petite Breakfast”, “Petite Camembert”

Sierra Nevada Cheese Company – Best of CA and Gold: Crème Fraîche, “Gina Marie” Farmer Cheese Gold: “Gina Marie” Cream Cheese

Point Reyes Farmstead Cheese Company – Gold: Point Reyes “Toma”, Point Reyes Aged Gouda, Point Reyes “TomaRashi”, Point Reyes “Quinta”

Gold: Point Reyes “Toma”, Point Reyes Aged Gouda, Point Reyes “TomaRashi”, Point Reyes “Quinta” Rumiano Cheese Company – Gold: Dry Jack, Organic Pepper Jack, Organic Sharp Cheddar

Gold: Dry Jack, Organic Pepper Jack, Organic Sharp Cheddar Nicasio Valley Cheese Company – Gold: “Foggy Morning with Garlic and Basil”, “Nicasio Reserve”, “Formagella”, “Nicasio Square”, “San Geronimo”, “Locarno”

Gold: “Foggy Morning with Garlic and Basil”, “Nicasio Reserve”, “Formagella”, “Nicasio Square”, “San Geronimo”, “Locarno” Queso Salazar – Gold: Oaxaca, Mozzarella

Gold: Oaxaca, Mozzarella Cowgirl Creamery – Gold-“Pierce Point”, “Devil’s Gulch”

Additional results from the State Fair’s 2023 California Commercial Cheese Competition are available online.

California is the leading producer of fluid milk, butter, and ice cream as well as Mozzarella, Hispanic-style cheese and dairy, and Monterey Jack. California milk and dairy foods can be identified by the Real California Milk seal, which certifies they are made exclusively with sustainably sourced milk from the state’s dairy farm families.

About Real California Milk/California Milk Advisory Board

The California Milk Advisory Board (CMAB), an instrumentality of the California Department of Food and Agriculture, is funded by the state’s dairy farm families who lead the nation in sustainable dairy farming practices. With a vision to nourish the world with the wholesome goodness of Real California Milk, the CMAB’s programs focus on increasing demand for California’s sustainable dairy products in the state, across the U.S. and around the world through advertising, public relations, research, and retail and foodservice promotional programs. For more information and to connect with the CMAB, visit RealCaliforniaMilk.com, Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.