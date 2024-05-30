ReposiTrak Adds 20 New Dairy Suppliers to the Queue to the Rapidly Expanding Food Traceability Network

ReposiTrak Dairy May 30, 2024

ReposiTrak is set to enhance its roster with 20 Dairy companies connecting to the world’s largest and fastest-growing traceability network

Salt Lake City, UT  – ReposiTrak (NYSE:TRAK), the world’s largest food traceability and regulatory compliance network, leveraging its established inventory management and out-of-stock reduction SaaS platform, is preparing to welcome 20 new dairy companies into the ReposiTrak Traceability Network® (RTN). These new members will efficiently exchange intricate, FDA-required Key Data Elements (KDEs) for each Critical Tracking Event (CTE) in their supply chains, ensuring proactive compliance well before the January 2026 deadline.

The latest additions to the network include leading yogurt producers, esteemed cheese artisans, and cooperative dairy ventures. Among the yogurt producers is America’s No. 1 yogurt brand. In the cheese category, a pioneering company has been at the forefront since 1953, known for creating the world’s first successful prepackaged sliced and shredded natural cheeses. Additionally, several of the cooperative ventures joining have been foundational in the dairy industry for over a century, showcasing a legacy of collaboration and quality that spans generations.

“As we continue to expand our network, we are adding partners who significantly elevate the standards of dairy traceability,” stated Randy Fields, chairman and CEO of ReposiTrak. “Our platform is uniquely designed to accommodate the diverse and expansive needs of the dairy industry, ensuring rigorous compliance and enhanced supply chain transparency.”

The ReposiTrak Traceability Network requires no additional hardware or software and the ReposiTrak team assists in making the connections needed under the new regulation. Suppliers can connect to an unlimited number of trading partners and share data for a low, flat fee.

About ReposiTrak 

ReposiTrak (NYSE:TRAK), formerly Park City Group, provides retailers, suppliers and wholesalers with a robust solution suite to help reduce risk and remain in compliance with regulatory requirements, enhance operational controls and increase sales with unrivaled brand protection. Consisting of three product families – food traceability, compliance and risk management and supply chain solutions – ReposiTrak’s integrated, cloud-based applications are supported by an unparalleled team of experts. For more information, visit https://repositrak.com.

Retail & FoodService

Associated Grocers of New England Sets New Standard in Food Traceability, Prepares for FSMA 204 Recordkeeping

ReposiTrak Retail & FoodService December 13, 2023

Associated Grocers of New England, the largest retailer-owned, wholesale grocery distribution center in New England, has advanced efforts to comply with FDA’s FSMA 204 food traceability law through automation with the ReposiTrak Traceability Network®. As the world’s largest operating traceability network, the ReposiTrak solution enables the exchange and maintenance of FDA-required data between the co-op’s suppliers, distribution center and retail locations.

Retail & FoodService

Large West Coast Retailer Becomes Newest Member of ReposiTrak Traceability Network

ReposiTrak Retail & FoodService August 31, 2023

Food traceability company ReposiTrak has welcomed one of California’s largest regional, self-distributed grocery chains to the ReposiTrak Traceability Network®. Implementation is underway for the chain’s 200 retail locations and 200 suppliers as they prepare their supply chains for compliance with FDA’s FSMA food traceability 204 regulation using the easy-to-adopt, low-cost solution that’s backed by the industry.

Retail & FoodService

ReposiTrak and National Grocers Association Team Up to Offer Free and Quick Set-Up for Food Traceability Network

ReposiTrak Retail & FoodService November 4, 2022

ReposiTrak, a major provider of supply chain, food safety and supplier management technology solutions, is waiving the $2,000 setup fee for food suppliers connecting to the ReposiTrak Traceability Network®. The Network, which is the focus of the recently announced partnership with the National Grocers Association (NGA), is the easiest way for suppliers and their wholesaler and retailer customers to share traceability data that will be required by a new U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) rule for high-risk foods, scheduled to be issued this month.