Tutto Bread Makes its Hot Entrance into Publix Bakeries

When it comes to bread, Publix Bakery has taken it to the next level with the debut of its Italian-inspired Tutto Pugliese.



Creating a masterpiece

The company’s Tutto bread is made exclusively from durum wheat semolina flour and certified sourdough flour, typically used to make pasta. It’s grown and milled in Italy and then processed in Belgium. Tutto bread has a distinct taste of its own with its roasted nutty flavor. While all bread at Publix is crafted with love, Tutto bread takes it up a notch. Publix bakers have been training for months to produce the loaf, which is made daily and sold in paper bags.

Publix Bakery associates mix up a fresh batch of this special dough every day. Aside from the flour, another thing that separates Tutto from other breads is its moisture level. Since it has a higher hydration than other breads produced in the bakery, it needs extra handling, so each loaf is shaped by hand.

After mixing the dough, it’s time to let age do its thing. Preparing the dough alone takes almost 3 hours. And just like cheese and fine wine, aging the bread enriches and enhances its taste and texture. So, to give it time to rest and age, it’s put in the cooler to chill for the night. In the morning, it’s proofed to the proper size and then it goes into the oven and spreads its delicious, warm scent around the store. The final result is a soft bread with a creamy nutty flavor and crispy crust.

Variation is key

Tutto Pugliese and cheese medley varieties are available daily. The Tutto Onion Asiago is another option available daily and is perfect for those who prefer a bolder choice. More varieties will be available later this year, so stay tuned!

How to best enjoy it

The sky is truly the limit for this hearty, textured bread! For a new tasty experience, Pub subs can be made with a fresh slice of Tutto Pugliese. Just ask a Deli associate for it at a local Publix.