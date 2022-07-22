Publix 2022 Produce For Kids Campaign Donates 825,000 Meals to Local Food Banks

Lakeland, FL – The Publix Produce for Kids cause marketing campaign wrapped on June 28 with 13 produce partners providing 852,000 meals* to the 35 Feeding America® member food banks in the Publix market area. Signage was positioned near produce partners in more than 1,200 Publix stores, featured QR codes leading shoppers to a free bi-lingual downloadable eCookbook with recipe inspiration, and tips featuring campaign produce partners.

Campaign in-store signage had a lifestyle approach with an action to learn more on the campaign’s website. In addition, produce partners were prominently featured in weekly ads beginning May 18.

“At Publix, we strive to make a positive impact in the communities we serve,” said Dwaine Stevens, Publix director of community relations. “Healthy Family Project’s Produce for Kids campaign aligns with this mission, and we are proud to collaborate again this year.”

Produce partners supporting the Publix Produce for Kids cause-marketing campaign include: Ayco Farms, CMI Orchards, Taylor Farms, Driscoll’s®, Fresh Express®, GT’s Living Foods, SUNSET®, Suja Juice™, Marie’s®, Red n’ Tasty™, Shuman Farms RealSweet Onions, Village Farms and Wonderful® Pistachio.

A Facebook Live cooking class, hosted by Healthy Family Project’s Amanda Keefer and daughter, focused in on recipes from the eCookbook and had record viewership of 13,000. In addition to in-store signage, produce suppliers were highlighted in targeted social media content including photography and video throughout May and June.

“This 20-year collaboration has impacted countless families in various ways,” said John Shuman, founder of Healthy Family Project and president at Shuman Farms. “We are proud to partner with produce companies who recognize the importance of giving back to the communities where their products are sold.”

Overall, the Publix Produce for Kids program has raised more than $3.6M to benefit local charities and has donated more than 6.5M meals to Feeding America member food banks within the seven-state Publix footprint since 2002.

The campaign will raise funds for local Feeding America member food banks including: Feeding Northeast Florida, Food Bank of North Alabama, Montgomery Area Food Bank, Inc., All Faiths Food Bank, America’s Second Harvest of the Big Bend, Feeding America Tampa Bay, Feeding South Florida, Harry Chapin Food Bank of Southwest Florida, Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida, America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia, Atlanta Community Food Bank, Feeding the Valley Food Bank, Food Bank of Northeast Georgia, Golden Harvest Food Bank, Middle Georgia Community Food Bank, Second Harvest of South Georgia, Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina, Harvest Hope Food Bank, Lowcountry Food Bank, Chattanooga Area Food Bank, Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee, Community Food Bank of Central Alabama, Feed More, Feeding the Gulf Coast, Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina, Food Bank of Abermarle, Fredricksburg Area Food Bank, Inter-Faith Food Shuttle, MANNA Food Bank, Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina, Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee, Second Harvest Food Bank of NE Tennessee, Second Harvest Food Bank of SE North Carolina, Treasure Coast Food Bank, and Virginia Peninsula Food bank.

For more information about the Publix and Produce for Kids campaign, visit healthyfamilyproject.com/publix

*Every $1 donated to Feeding America helps secure at least 10 meals on behalf of member food banks.

About Healthy Family Project| Produce for Kids

Healthy Family Project believes in creating a healthier generation. As a cause marketing organization, Healthy Family Project creates programs, like Produce for Kids, that provide easy, fun, and inspiring recipes and healthy ideas. Since its creation in 2002 by Shuman Farms, Healthy Family Project has raised more than $7.3 million to benefit children and families and provided 12 million meals through Feeding America. To learn more about Healthy Family Project and healthy eating, visit healthyfamilyproject.com.



About Publix

Publix, the largest employee-owned company in the U.S. with more than 225,000 associates, currently operates over 1,280 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia. For 24 consecutive years, the company has been recognized by Fortune as a great place to work. In addition, Publix’s dedication to superior quality and customer service is recognized among the top in the grocery business. For more information, visit the company’s website, corporate.publix.com.

About Feeding America®

Feeding America® is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of more than 200 food banks, 21 statewide food bank associations, and over 60,000 partner agencies, food pantries and meal programs, we helped provide 6.6 billion meals to tens of millions of people in need last year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people we serve; brings attention to the social and systemic barriers that contribute to food insecurity in our nation; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry.