American Cheese Society Unveils Redesigned Website to Enhance User Experience and Promote Membership Growth

DENVER, CO – The American Cheese Society (ACS) is excited to announce the launch of its redesigned website, aimed at providing an enhanced user experience for members, industry professionals, and cheese enthusiasts. The new website, located at www.cheesesociety.org, features a fresh look and user-friendly navigation, and addresses the evolving needs of our diverse audience, aligning with our mission to inform, educate, and engage.



Meeting the Needs of Our Users

The primary objective of the redesigned website is to offer easy access to ACS programming and resources. “Our new site is designed to be a comprehensive resource for the cheese community, positioning ACS as a thought leader through enriched content and a more intuitive user experience,” said ACS Marketing Manager, Endsley Eggert. “We listened to our users and are delivering a platform that meets their needs more effectively.”

Highlights of the New Website Include:

Intuitive Navigation: Users will find it easier to locate information with a streamlined navigation structure.

Optimized Design: The clean and focused design reflects ACS's brand and commitment to quality.

SEO Best Practices: The website is optimized to ensure high visibility in search engine results.

Interactive Features: Functionalities include an email sign-up form, a robust search function, searchable directories, and an events calendar with submission capabilities.

Mobile Optimization: The site is fully optimized for mobile devices, ensuring accessibility on the go.

Supporting Membership Growth

The redesigned site also aims to convert new website traffic into members. “We recognize the importance of engaging potential members by providing valuable content and a seamless user experience,” added Endsley Eggert, ACS Marketing Manager. “Our goal is to grow our community while continuing to serve our current members with the resources they need.”

Streamlined Content and Enhanced Functionality

The new site consolidates and streamlines the extensive information from the previous website, making it more navigable and user-friendly. Additionally, the integration with MemberClicks ensures our Member Center and Learning Center are easily accessible, providing a cohesive experience for all users.

Visit the New ACS Website Today

Explore the new ACS website at www.cheesesociety.org and experience the improved functionality and design. For more information, contact us at info@cheesesociety.org.

About American Cheese Society: ACS is the leading organization supporting the understanding, appreciation, and promotion of artisan, farmstead, and specialty cheeses produced in the Americas. At 2,300 members, ACS provides advocacy, education, business development, and networking opportunities for cheesemakers, retailers, enthusiasts, and extended industry. ACS strives to continually raise the quality and availability of cheese in the Americas. Since its founding in 1983, ACS proudly hosts the foremost annual educational conference and world-renowned cheese judging and competition in North America. ACS is a 501(c)6 nonprofit association headquartered in Denver, Colo. To learn more about ACS, please visit www.cheesesociety.org or contact 720-328-2788.