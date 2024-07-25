Laura Chenel Reaffirms Artisanal Excellence with Seven Awards from the 2024 American Cheese Society Conference

Sonoma, California — Laura Chenel, America’s trailblazing goat cheese producer, is honored to announce its recent awards recognized at the 2024 American Cheese Society Conference. The American Cheese Society (ACS) is dedicated to promoting artisan, farmstead, and specialty cheeses, and hosts North America’s annual conference showcasing the best of the cheese industry.

The 2024 American Cheese Society Conference showcased the thriving American cheese industry, with more than 1,500 entries competing in 120 categories. Seven of Laura Chenel’s fresh goat cheeses secured awards across various categories including the following:

1st Place: Black Truffle Marinated Goat Cheese (6.2 oz., SRP $10.99) features pungent, earthy black truffles and rounds of tangy dried goat cheese marinated in a light olive oil blend. The decadent umami flavor is perfect atop burgers, alongside toasted bread or grilled veggies. (Category: PX: Cheeses Marinated in

Liquids and Ingredients – made from mixed, or other milks)

1st Place: Original Fresh Goat Cheese Pillow (5 oz., SRP $7.29) is famous for its fresh-tasting, bright, and citrusy tang enhanced with a touch of salt. Creamy Chabis (or “little pillows”) have a higher moisture content and a spreadable texture. (Category: NO: Fresh Rindless Goat’s Milk Cheese Aged 0 to 30 Days)

1st Place: Mango Habanero Fresh Goat Cheese (4 oz., SRP $6.99) is fresh, creamy original goat cheese mixed with ripe mango and habanero pepper in a spicy-sweet log that epitomizes the rich bounty and culinary inspirations of the West coast. (Category: KN: Fresh Goat Cheese with sweet predominant flavor – aged under 30 days – 100% goat’s milk)

2nd Place: Thyme & Rosemary Marinated Goat Cheese (6.2 oz., SRP $10.99) is based on a heritage recipe Laura Chenel learned in France, and features a savory blend of mixed peppercorn, thyme, rosemary, bay leaves, and spices in oil slowly infuses dense slices of tart, creamy cheese with delicious flavor and aroma. (Category: PX: Cheeses Marinated in Liquids and Ingredients – made from mixed, or other milks)

2nd Place: Original Fresh Goat Cheese Log (8 oz., SRP $9.99) is the cheese that Alice Waters used to crown Che Panisse’s iconic mixed greens salad. The log is made in the traditional French elongated shape and has a creamy texture at room temperature or baked, and is famous for its rich-tasting, bright citrusy tang with the perfect balance of salt. Available in 4 oz., 8 oz. and 11 oz. sizes. (Category: NO: Fresh Rindless Goat’s Milk Cheese Aged 0 to 30 Days)

3rd Place: Jalapeño Chili Marinated Goat Cheese (6.2 oz., SRP $10.99) features discs of creamy goat cheese that are marinated in extra virgin olive oil and infused with crushed chiles for a savory, spicy, and sophisticated marinated cheese. (Category: PX: Cheeses Marinated in Liquids and Ingredients – made from mixed, or other milks)

3rd Place: Creamy Original Spreadable Goat Cheese (7 oz., SRP $7.79) was crafted for cream cheese lovers. Incredibly smooth and packed with flavor, Laura Chenel’s Spreadable Goat Cheese is a creamy base on toast, bagels, or crackers, and can also melt perfectly into sauces or whipped into a fluffy goat cheesecake.

(Category: NO: Fresh Rindless Goat’s Milk Cheese Aged 0 to 30 Days)

“Laura Chenel is honored to once again receive multiple accolades from the ACS, refueling our passion to continue pushing the boundaries of producing delicious, artisanal goat cheese,” mentions Laura Chenel’s Brand Manager, Durae Hardy. “These awards span our diverse product range, from our innovative flavored logs like Mango Habanero to our classic original varieties, each cheese demonstrates our commitment to excellence. Our wins swept multiple categories including marinated cheeses, and fresh goat cheese with no flavor added (Original: pillow, spreadable, and log) which is a powerful testament to our unwavering dedication to creating products that have superior taste, texture, and craftsmanship – which all begin from sourcing the best, freshest goat’s milk.”

Laura Chenel’s Black Truffle Marinated Goat Cheese (6.2 oz.), Original Fresh Goat Cheese Pillow (5 oz.), Mango Habanero Fresh Goat Cheese (4 oz.), Thyme & Rosemary Marinated Goat Cheese (6.2 oz.), Original Fresh Goat Cheese Log (8 oz.), Jalapeño Chili Marinated Goat Cheese (6.2 oz.), Creamy Original Spreadable Goat Cheese (7 oz.), and other award-winning goat cheeses can be purchased at a selection of specialty grocers and cheese shops nationwide, found on the store locator on the website, or online at Northbay Creameries.

About Laura Chenel

Laura Chenel is America’s pioneering goat cheese producer, operating since 1979 in the heart of Sonoma County. Studying traditional techniques learned in France, founder Laura Chenel not only mastered a centuries-old craft, but paved the way for introducing handmade, artisan goat cheese to California. Over 40 years later, cheesemakers continue Laura’s legacy of staying true to the consistency of craft, best-in-class standards, and unwavering care that goes into every step of the process, including using fresh, high-quality domestic goat’s milk from family-owned farms. Laura Chenel’s artisanal and exceptionally delicious cheeses reflect the best of both worlds: French technique, filtered through the landscape and culinary traditions of Northern California. To learn more, visit LauraChenel.com.