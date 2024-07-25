Liatris: A North American Icon

Emma Bradford – FloraLife U.K. Floral July 25, 2024

Belonging to the family Asteraceae, meaning it’s related to Sunflowers and Gerbera, Liatris is often the backbone of beautiful floral arrangements.

A North American native, Liatris is commonly known as Blazing Stars or Gay Feathers due to its profusion of purple ray flowers. In the wild it is an important source of food for caterpillars, with some species of moth laying their eggs exclusively on this genus.

Liatris is very easy to spot in the wild. Unlike many other species which have been bred to improve their ornamental qualities, the stems available as cut flowers very closely resemble their native ancestors.

