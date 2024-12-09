Navigating Daily Challenges in Fresh-cut Flower Growing

“The fresh-cut flower industry is a booming sector, with growers supplying blooms to supermarkets, wholesalers, and florists globally. However, this industry presents various challenges that growers must overcome to ensure flower quality and longevity. From managing crop health to maintaining quality post-harvest, flower growers must address these obstacles consistently,” states the FloraLife team. This article discusses challenges in fresh-cut flower production and solutions to ensure better flower quality and longer vase life.

Selecting the Right Flower Varieties

According to the FloraLife team, one of the key challenges for flower growers is selecting varieties that will perform well throughout the supply chain. With shifting consumer preferences and evolving market demands, choosing the right flowers is “vital” for success. Growers must balance factors such as flower size, color, scent, productivity and longevity, ensuring that the varieties they select are not only desirable in the marketplace but also capable of withstanding the stresses of transport, storage, and display. The right varieties are not only marketable but must also endure post-harvest handling processes like shipping, storage, and cold chain management.

