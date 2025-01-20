Paul Green Appointed President of Navis Food Partners

As Navis Food Partners continues to build out it’s New England based independent foodservice distribution platform, two important priorities are front and center.

The first is to ensure we deliver on the combined benefits of scale and efficiencies between our two existing company’s, City Line Foodservice and Prime Source Foods and, secondly, continue to add additional independent foodservice companies that add capabilities to the platform.

To this end, we are investing in the Navis Food Partners leadership team with the addition of Paul Green as President of Navis. Paul is currently a member of the Navis Board of Directors and brings an extraordinary 40-year career in our industry with significant expertise in Sales, Supply Chain, fresh food distribution and, importantly, integration and transformation.

Paul will report to Navis CEO, Robert Berkowitz, and have day-to-day responsibility for the company’s operations including P&L responsibility for both City and Prime Source as well as additional companies we add.

Paul will remain a member of the Board of Directors, and his start date is February 3rd.

It’s an honor to assume the role of President of Navis Food Partners and work closely with our outstanding leadership team. I’m energized by the opportunity to build on the momentum Navis realized in 2024 and maximize value for our customers, suppliers, and associates. I would like to thank Robert for the opportunity and the Board for their continued support.

“Paul has been a great asset to Navis Food Partners in his role on our Board of Directors, said Robert Berkowitz, CEO, Navis Food Partners, and having a leader with his industry operating experience join our leadership team will accelerate our platform growth goals. Paul’s addition will allow me to focus on the many business development opportunities, including platform acquisitions, that lie ahead for our company.”

“I have worked with Paul Green for over 20 years, spanning our time together at Performance Foodservice and UNFI, said Executive Chairman, Sean Griffin, and he is a phenomenal people leader and has a track record of developing winning teams and delivering sustainable operating results. I’m very excited about what’s ahead as Robert and Paul, and the rest of the team, join forces to accelerate our platform.”

About Navis Food Partners

Navis Food Partners is a portfolio company of Frontenac private equity and is focused on building a premier independent foodservice distribution platform in the Northeast. Navis Food Partners strategy is centered on acquiring complementary companies with unique capabilities, expanding the platform both geographically and across categories and customer channels. Navis Food Partners operating model is to maintain the people and the brand that built the success of these companies in the communities they serve.