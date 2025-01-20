Prime Shrimp Partners with Mahana Fresh for ‘Shrimply Paradise’ a Celebration of Shrimp

Fast-casual chain Mahana Fresh Will Serve Prime Shrimp in a Limited-Time Offer Alongside Free Hawaiian Giveaway

NEW ORLEANS — Prime Shrimp, the brand known for its premium flavored shrimp and innovative cook-in-pouch method, is teaming up with Mahana Fresh, a fast-casual restaurant specializing in healthy, customizable dishes, to offer a limited-time, flavor-packed promotion. Through April 30, 2024, customers can indulge in Shrimply Paradise, featuring four delicious Prime Shrimp flavors available at Mahana Fresh locations across the U.S.

Mahana Fresh introduces four mouthwatering Prime Shrimp flavors crafted to satisfy a range of flavor palates: Louisiana Boil, Honey Mesquite, Signature, and Lemon & Cracked Pepper. Each flavor will be exclusively available for a four-week period during the promotion, both as part of Mahana Fresh’s Build Your Own bowls and wraps, as well as part of a limited-time Signature Bowl crafted by Mahana Fresh’s expert chefs.

“At Mahana Fresh, we are passionate about offering fresh, delicious food to fuel our customers’ days in the best way possible, so we immediately aligned with Prime Shrimp’s mission to get more people eating more shrimp. We created Shrimply Paradise, to celebrate the versatility of shrimp,” said Dave Wood, CEO at Mahana Fresh. “Prime Shrimp’s cook-in-pouch method and incredible array or flavor profiles has allowed us to add a new protein to our menu with unprecedented ease, and their products mirror our own commitment to providing chef-inspired ingredients and tastes.”

Prime Shrimp, which recently announced its retail collaboration with Whole Foods Market, offers value-added shrimp products to get more people eating more shrimp more often. The brand’s flagship product offers responsibly farmed seasoned or sauced shrimp in a vacuum-packed cook-in-pouch format that eliminates burdens associated with cooking shrimp—including unpleasant smell, thaw and prep time, mess, and handling of raw seafood. This has made the brand a popular choice among home chefs as well as food service operators like Mahana Fresh, who gravitate toward the combination of high quality and high convenience.

Mahana Fresh, a rapidly growing fast-casual restaurant concept, offers a vibrant dining experience with a focus on fresh, high-quality ingredients. With a belief that a good mood starts with good food, Mahana Fresh offers an array of customizable bowls and wraps.

To celebrate this incredible collaboration, Prime Shrimp and Mahana Fresh are giving away a week-long trip to Hawaii including airfare and luxury hotel accommodations for two. In addition, each month the brand will gift free bowls or wraps for a year to one lucky winner per location.

“Mahana Fresh’s commitment to offering high-quality food with speed and ease makes them the perfect foodservice partner for us, and we’re thrilled that together we can bring premium shrimp and bold flavors to new customers across the United States,” said Davis McCool, Business Development Supervisor at Prime Shrimp. “We hope that with Shrimply Paradise, both Mahana Fresh and its customers cultivate a new love for Prime Shrimp!”

Editor’s Notes

Learn more about The Shrimply Paradise giveaway on the Mahana Fresh website.

Learn more about Prime Shrimp, find a retail location near you, and shop the whole collection at primeshrimp.com.

Learn more about Mahana Fresh and find a location near you at mahanafresh.com.

About Prime Shrimp

Born in Louisiana, Prime Shrimp is on a mission to make delicious shrimp meals uncomplicated, so more people eat more shrimp more often. Available to retail shoppers and food service operators across the United States, Prime Shrimp combines its unique cook-in-pouch method with gourmet sauce and seasoning blends so customers can cook shrimp with no mess, no smell, and no hassle. Every pouch of Prime Shrimp is peeled, deveined, and flavored at Prime Shrimp’s kitchen in New Orleans. Prime Shrimp’s recipes, made with premium farm-raised shrimp from Ecuador, are free from artificial ingredients, chemical abuse, and antibiotics.

About Mahana Fresh

Headquartered in Sarasota, FL, Mahana Fresh is a build-a-bowl or wrap fast casual concept featuring recipes developed by world class chefs. The menu offers healthy protein choices, amazing vegetables and stand out sauces with global flavor profiles. The company, which started in 2019, believes that a good mood starts with good food, and everyone has a place at the table when it comes to conscious eating. Mahana Fresh has something for everyone to Eat Well, Live Better.

Mahana Fresh is currently in its expansion period with restaurants in Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Maryland, New Jersey, North Carolina and Virginia. Each restaurant design channels Hawaiian culture with bright, tropical colors delivering a one-of-a-kind dining experience.

For more information, visit MahanaFresh.com or follow on Facebook and Instagram.