Simmons Foods Names Johnny Bullington as President of Simmons Prepared Foods

SILOAM SPRINGS, AR — Simmons Foods announced Johnny Bullington as the new President of Simmons Prepared Foods. Johnny succeeds Joel Sappenfield, who retired after leading the business unit with distinction for several years.

Johnny has extensive experience from 19 years in the poultry industry, including key roles at both Simmons and Tyson Foods. He began his career at Simmons in 2006 as a Production Accountant and has held several leadership positions in Finance, Accounting, and Supply Chain. His most recent role at Simmons since 2024 was Senior Vice President of Business Operations.

“Johnny’s background and deep understanding of our business position him well to lead Simmons Prepared Foods through the next phase of growth,” said David Jackson, Chief Operating Officer of Simmons Foods. “He is the right person to guide us as we continue to grow and build a strong future with our customers and team members.”

“I am excited and honored to take on this new role at Simmons Prepared Foods,” Johnny said. “Simmons has always been a company that puts people first, and that’s something I truly value. I look forward to building on the strong foundation Joel has laid and continuing to lead this team toward even greater success.”

Johnny holds a bachelor’s degree in finance from the University of Central Arkansas and an MBA from John Brown University. He lives in Northwest Arkansas with his wife Kati and their two children, Sadler and Ellery.

For more information on Simmons Foods, visit www.workatsimmons.com.

About Simmons Foods Inc. and Affiliates

Simmons Foods and its Affiliates are leading suppliers of poultry, pet and animal nutrition products based in Siloam Springs, Arkansas. Simmons Prepared Foods ranks in the top 15 poultry producers in the United States, Simmons Pet Food is the largest supplier of store brand wet pet food in North America, and Simmons Animal Nutrition boasts an innovative line of proprietary animal nutrition products. With 9,000+ team members, Simmons Foods and its Affiliates serve customers in all 50 states and more than 40 countries around the world. To learn more, visit www.simmonsfoods.com.