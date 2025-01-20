Some Nebraska Lawmakers Seek to Banish Lab-Grown Meat from Shelves

Cindy Gonzalez, Nebraska Examiner Meat & Poultry January 20, 2025

Calling it a move to protect Nebraska’s ag industry, Gov. Jim Pillen on announced his backing of three new legislative proposals — including one banning lab-grown meat from being produced in or sold in stores of the Cornhusker State.

“It’s important we get on the offense so that Nebraska farmers and ranchers are not undermined,” the governor, flanked by two state lawmakers, said during a Capitol news conference.

Pillen, Nebraska’s first active farmer elected as governor in more than a century, called agriculture the lifeblood of the state’s economy. He said that while most people want the government “out of our hair,” he believes the state should protect consumers and defend agriculture.

To read the rest of the article, please go to: Nebraska Examiner

Related Articles

Meat & Poultry

Why Fruit Flies Could Hold the Secret to Scaling Up Lab-Grown Meat

TALIB VISRAM, Fast Company Meat & Poultry February 28, 2023

While the pests are a nuisance in the home, in the lab they could help the cultivated meat industry lower sky-high production costs and meet surging demand. A Canadian company is using fruit flies as a growth medium to produce recombinant proteins, a key raw material in lab-grown meat. The system is designed to replace the current method of protein production, offering a way that’s cheaper, more sustainable, and easier to scale.