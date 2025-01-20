Some Nebraska Lawmakers Seek to Banish Lab-Grown Meat from Shelves

Calling it a move to protect Nebraska’s ag industry, Gov. Jim Pillen on announced his backing of three new legislative proposals — including one banning lab-grown meat from being produced in or sold in stores of the Cornhusker State.

“It’s important we get on the offense so that Nebraska farmers and ranchers are not undermined,” the governor, flanked by two state lawmakers, said during a Capitol news conference.

Pillen, Nebraska’s first active farmer elected as governor in more than a century, called agriculture the lifeblood of the state’s economy. He said that while most people want the government “out of our hair,” he believes the state should protect consumers and defend agriculture.

