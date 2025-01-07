Samsung Joins Forces with Instacart to Enhance Kitchen Experiences Through Hallmark Innovation

Samsung Electronics announced a multi-year partnership with Instacart, collaborating to add a new and convenient way for consumers in the U.S.1 to shop for groceries directly from the screens of their Samsung Bespoke refrigerators.2 Through the integration of Samsung’s proprietary food recognition technology (AI Vision Inside3) together with Instacart’s advanced product-matching API,4 the partnership will enable a simple, convenient and technology-driven grocery shopping experience for our consumers.

Starting with 2025 Bespoke refrigerator models with different types of screens — including the 32” AI Family Hub™+ and the new 9” AI Home — and AI Vision Inside, the new functionality will enable consumers to replenish their favorite grocery items conveniently through Instacart by leveraging the Vision AI food recognition technology. With AI Vision Inside, consumers can not only manage their food inventory, but going forward, the experience extends further by enabling replenishment through Instacart, directly from the refrigerator.

“Samsung is working tirelessly to enable a more convenient home experience for our users with innovative technologies,” said Jeong Seung Moon, EVP and Head of the Consumer Experience Team for the Digital Appliances (DA) Business at Samsung Electronics. “The combination of Samsung’s key technology and Instacart’s outstanding online grocery shopping platform will be a great example of how partnership can create a new level of convenience.”

“We’ve all dreamt of a refrigerator that could replenish itself, and now thanks to this partnership with Samsung, that’s no longer the stuff of science fiction,” said Daniel Danker, Chief Product Officer at Instacart. “With the Instacart Developer Platform that will power this seamless integration, Samsung Bespoke refrigerator owners will be able to place grocery orders and easily restock empty fridge shelves via same-day delivery through Instacart from their favorite local grocery retailers.”

The new Instacart experience will also roll out to existing AI Family Hub™+ units (equipped with AI Vision Inside) via over-the-network (OTN) firmware updates during 2025.5 This is another example of Samsung’s Smart Forward updates, which provides added value to our consumers by enhancing the appliances they already own. The partnership with Instacart is the latest step forward in Samsung’s journey to add value to the user experience by working hand in hand with other forward-thinking technology leaders.

About Instacart

Instacart, the leading grocery technology company in North America, works with grocers and retailers to transform how people shop. The company partners with more than 1,500 national, regional, and local retail banners to facilitate online shopping, delivery and pickup services from more than 85,000 stores across North America on the Instacart Marketplace. Instacart makes it possible for millions of people to get the groceries they need from the retailers they love, and for approximately 600,000 Instacart shoppers to earn by picking, packing and delivering orders on their own flexible schedule. The Instacart Platform offers retailers a suite of enterprise-grade technology products and services to power their e-commerce experiences, fulfill orders, digitize brick-and-mortar stores, provide advertising services, and glean insights. With Instacart Ads, thousands of CPG brands – from category leaders to emerging brands – partner with the company to connect directly with consumers online, right at the point of purchase. With Instacart Health, the company is providing tools to increase nutrition security, make healthy choices easier for consumers, and expand the role that food can play in improving health outcomes. For more information, visit www.instacart.com/company, and to start shopping, visit www.instacart.com. Maplebear Inc. is the registered corporate name of Instacart.

1 Only available in Instacart serviced areas. To check if Instacart grocery shopping is available in your area, please visit www.instacart.com

2 List of refrigerator models applicable is to be determined. Wi-Fi connection and both Samsung account and Instacart account are needed.

3 As of November 2024, AI Vision Inside can recognize up to 37 food items, such as fresh fruits and vegetables. The names and expiration dates of non-recognizable food items must be set manually. AI Vision Inside cannot identify or list any food items in the refrigerator door bins or freezer. The feature recognizes food items based on deep learning models which may be updated periodically to improve accuracy. Updates and applicable features may vary by region and model.

4 An application programming interface (API) allows different software applications to communicate and work together.

5 Update schedule and list of applicable refrigerator models are to be determined. The firmware update will be available on compatible, legacy refrigerator units.