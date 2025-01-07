Ahold Delhaize Completes the Acquisition of Profi Rom Food SRL

Zaandam, the Netherlands – Ahold Delhaize is pleased to announce the completion of its acquisition of Romanian grocery retailer Profi Rom Food SRL (Profi) from MidEuropa for a consideration of approximately €1.3 billion Enterprise Value. The acquisition doubles Ahold Delhaize’s retail footprint in Romania, which currently operates nearly 1,000 stores under the Mega Image brand. The complementary strengths of Profi and Mega Image will enhance their ability to serve customers in both urban and rural areas, drive growth and offer more choice and value to customers in Romania.



Frans Muller, President and CEO of Ahold Delhaize: “It is truly a significant moment to welcome a new brand into our family of brands. We are excited to have completed this transaction, marking a considerable step-up in our presence in the region. The acquisition of Profi reinforces our commitment to providing customers in Romania a broad and diverse range of high-quality products and services. We look forward to creating long-term value for our customers, colleagues, partners and stakeholders.”



Claude Sarrailh, CEO Ahold Delhaize Europe & Indonesia: “I would like to extend the warmest welcome to the entire Profi team, in stores, offices, transportation and distribution centers, as well as its suppliers. Profi is a powerful brand, with a strong prospect for growth, offering a unique proposition to customers in Romania, with their vast network of stores and local assortment. I am very proud to add another strong brand to our European family of brands, further solidifying our position in Central and Southeastern Europe.”



Profi CEO Gaetan Pacton: “Consumers in Romania appreciate the network of stores, the quality of the product range and the shopping experience we provide. This is not by chance, it is the outcome of inspired and hard work, as well as of the vision of the entire Profi team. They deserve our appreciation, since this has enabled us to achieve a top position in Romanian retail. It also makes it possible for Profi to be part of Ahold Delhaize, one of the world’s top food retailers.”

Mircea Moga, Brand President Mega Image: “Mega Image is very excited that it now has a Romanian sister-company under the umbrella of Ahold Delhaize. The combination between our two brands will complement and expand Ahold Delhaize’s existing Romanian footprint and allow us to better serve the consumers in Romania. We are excited about the opportunities this partnership brings, through our combined cultures, expertise, and resources. This alignment will allow us to serve our customers more efficiently, support our teams in their professional growth, and foster sustainable business practices within our communities.”

About the Transaction

Profi is a leading traditional grocery retailer in Romania, operating around 1,700 supermarkets and convenience stores. It is known for its strong assortment and value for customers. In the twelve months ending June 2024, the company generated €2.7 billion in net sales. The combination will complement and expand Ahold Delhaize’s existing Romanian footprint to better serve customers in both urban and rural areas. The strong format fit and complementary customer propositions between the Profi and Mega Image brands will drive synergies.

Ahold Delhaize expects Profi to add around €3 billion in net sales to its financial results in 2025. Profi is expected to have a neutral impact on Ahold Delhaize’s 2025 diluted underlying earnings per share. Additional details on the impact to Ahold Delhaize’s financial results will be provided on February 12th as part of its 2025 outlook.

The intention to acquire Profi was announced on 30 October 2023 and recently approved by the Romanian Competition Council (RCC), subject to post-closing obligations regarding the relationships with suppliers in the Romanian retail market as well as the divestment of 87 stores, as further detailed by the RCC in its related announcement.

BofA Securities and Goldman Sachs acted as financial advisors to Ahold Delhaize; CMS Cameron McKenna Nabarro Olswang and GNP Guia Naghi & Partners acted as legal advisors.

