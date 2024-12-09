Alexandra Farms Introduces New Varieties

Alexandra Farms Floral December 9, 2024

This 2024 International Florticulture Trade Fair, held in the Netherlands, brought scores of industry leaders from around the world to celebrate another year of floral success. Alexandra Farms celebrated 10 years as a proud participant, holding space on the floor among peers and introducing soon-to-be additions to our roster of varieties.

For three days, thousands of visitors representing countries far and wide gathered to network with old and new friends, share their knowledge, and explore industry techniques. New varieties, machinery, and processes took center stage this year.

