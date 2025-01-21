Pacific Pickle Works Debuts 2 Bold New Products

Santa Barbara — Pacific Pickle Works, the award-winning maker of all-natural, hand-packed pickled vegetables, condiments and savory drink mixers, is thrilled to announce the launch of two exciting new pickle products at the upcoming Fancy Food Show in Las Vegas. This premier event, hosted by the Specialty Food Association, is the ultimate stage for unveiling innovative consumer packaged food products.

Meet the Newcomers:

KIMCHI MEETS PICKLE – SEOUL SATISFYING THICK PICKLE CHIPS

A groundbreaking fusion of bold kimchi flavors and classic pickling, ‘KIMCHI meets Pickle’ is a vegan-friendly twist on a traditional Korean staple. Featuring extra thick cut cucumber slices alongside a classic mix of daikon radish, carrot and onion, this pickle mix is seasoned with coarse gochugaru chili flakes, chopped garlic, and ginger for authentic kimchi heat and depth of flavor. In place of traditional fish sauce, Pacific Pickle Works uses liquid aminos to create a rich umami flavor while keeping the product vegan. As with all Pacific Pickle Works products, KIMCHI meets PICKLE will be vegan, kosher, Non-GMO Project Verified, and shelf-stable.

PICKLED IN PINK – SLICED RED ONION WITH JALAPEÑO & HABANERO

A vibrant addition to any meal, ‘PICKLED in PINK’ features thinly sliced red onions pickled with a touch of spice from fresh jalapeño and habanero. Inspired by classic taqueria-style pickled onions, this product is perfect for enhancing tacos, sandwiches, salads or any dish in need of a tangy flavorful oniony kick. Its versatility and bold flavor profile promise to make it a staple in kitchens everywhere.

A Tradition of Excellence: “We’re constantly inspired by global culinary traditions and our customers’ evolving tastes,” said Bradley Bennett, Founder of Pacific Pickle Works. “These two new products reflect our commitment to innovation and quality, bringing unique flavors to the table while staying true to our core values of creating great tasting products with clean and natural ingredients.”

The full line of Pacific Pickle Works products is available for purchase online at http://pacificpickleworks.com and on Amazon.com. For wholesale and foodservice inquiries, contact sales@pacificpickleworks.com to explore opportunities.

About Pacific Pickle Works:

Pacific Pickle Works, based in Santa Barbara, CA, is a maker of all-natural, hand-packed pickles, pickled vegetables, condiments, and savory drink mixers. Known for its playful branding and bold flavors, the company’s products are mostly vegan, kosher, non-GMO verified, and crafted with care to bring delicious innovation to your pantry.