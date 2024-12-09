Aquaculture Stewardship Council Inspires Global Culinary Leaders

Calgary Activation Features Seafood Workshops, Tastings and Illustrative Presentations from ASC

CALGARY – The Aquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC) gave global hospitality and culinary influencers an entirely new perspective on farmed seafood earlier this month as it partnered with Canada’s 2024 Terroir Symposium.

ASC’s latest activation at the Calgary gathering – which included seafood tastings, sustainable workshops and colorful presentations – marked the organization’s first in-person Canadian stop on its major North American marketing campaign.

ASC is the world’s leading certification and labeling program for responsibly farmed seafood, setting the standard for seafood farmed with care. Its multiyear “Sea Green. Be Green.” campaign aims to build awareness, interest and understanding of the value behind ASC’s sea green label to shoppers throughout North America.

The Terroir Symposium is a twice annual gathering of 400+ leading chefs, menu developers, restaurateurs, media, hospitality leaders and students from Canada, Europe, the U.S. and more. This Fall’s Symposium was held Nov. 2-3 at Calgary’s prestigious SAIT (Southern Alberta Institute of Technology) Culinary Center and at dining destinations throughout the city. Here ASC gathered alongside other culinary leaders to participate in seminars, demos and tasting experiences centered on the future of sustainable food practices.

At the heart of ASC’s participation was a main stage thought leadership presentation from Athena Davis, ASC North America’s Marketing Manager, titled “Setting the Standard for Seafood.” Davis highlighted the rigor and strict standards behind ASC’s certification and label, illustrating how certified responsibly farmed seafood can support both planet and people as we look to the future of food.

ASC’s presence at the Terroir Symposium also included:

ASC Information Booth, attracting guests with giveaways, including ASC labeled Clover Leaf smoked oysters and insights into ASC’s mission to transform the seafood farming industry toward environmental sustainability and social responsibility.

ASC Certified Salmon Across Demo Day, with support from ASC certified supplier Export Packers, responsibly farmed salmon was incorporated into the day’s interactive chef demo showcasing Hawaiian-inspired salmon poke by Chef Kiki Aranita of Poi Dog Sauces and a lunch of Shio Koji Sushi by Chef May Ng of Satsuki, Calgary.

Responsible Seafood on Exclusive Dinner Menus, Terroir Symposium chefs crafted fresh and innovative dishes for select audiences at pop-up dinners around the city – featuring ASC labeled Ocean Jewel Salmon Sashimi with Shio Koji, Lemon, and Shiso Pesto by Chef May Ng for Bar Chouette, along with Poi Dog Huli Hawaiian Kanpachi with Canadian Kale Lu’au by Chef Kiki Aranita for CHARCUT restaurant.

A Virtual, Visual Tour of ASC Certified Responsible Farms

“Seafood farming has come a long way in the past several decades. We’ve seen modernization of farming methods and technology that have elevated the industry, with incredible work done by farmers in the realm of sustainability,” Davis noted at the opening of her main stage presentation. “Farmed seafood can play a key part in satisfying the world’s growing need for sustainable food and relieving the burden on our ocean’s limited and precious wild fish populations. But it has to be done responsibly.”

Davis took attendees on a virtual tour around the world, spotlighting ASC certified farms raising kanpachi in Hawaii, trout in Idaho, salmon in Chilean Patagonia, mussels in the UK, oysters in France, shrimp in Bangladesh, and sea bass in Greece.

Davis concluded by acknowledging local ASC certified food company Export Packers. “For restaurants and retailers, the final steps in seafood’s chain of custody are equally important. Assurance cannot happen without responsibly minded distributors like Export Packers, who share in our commitment to responsible sourcing.”

ASC’s 2024 “Sea Green. Be Green.” North American marketing campaign continues in the weeks ahead with Toronto-based social media influencer campaigns, highlighting ASC labeled products at national retailers Loblaws and Sobeys via recipes and reels. ASC will reveal its 2025 campaign details in January.

About the Aquaculture Stewardship Council

Responsible seafood starts at the farm. ASC’s sea green label assures shoppers that:

The strictest standards are in place to improve farm practices.

Certified seafood in stores actually comes from certified farms.

Certified farms continue to meet the highest standards.

We are constantly working toward greater sustainability.

ASC is the only certification program that can verify your farmed seafood is what it claims to be, where it came from, how it was raised and how it got to you. Learn more at SeaGreenBeGreen.com and follow @asc.usa on Instagram.