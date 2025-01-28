Duravant Showcases World-Class Poultry and Meat Processing Equipment at IPPE

Duravant operating companies Foodmate, Henneken, Key Technology, Marelec, Marlen and POSS are presenting their advanced poultry and meat processing systems at IPPE booth C19136 in Atlanta, GA January 28 – 30. Their comprehensive equipment portfolios span the entire protein processing line – from deboning and portioning to inspection, seasoning, cooking and packaging. Delivering state-of-the-art technology and seamless integration, Duravant helps processors ensure food safety, boost production efficiency and maximize yield while minimizing labor requirements.



“The rapid pace of automation in poultry and meat processing is driven by two key factors: worldwide workforce shortages and consumer demand for better product quality,” said David Wilson, Duravant Group President – Poultry Processing Solutions. “Our equipment directly addresses these challenges with best-in-class standalone systems and fully-integrated lines that combine technologies from several of our brands. For example, when we pair Foodmate’s deboning systems with Marelec’s X-ray detection and Key’s vibratory conveyors, we create a turnkey solution that achieves the operational efficiency and product quality standards demanded by today’s market.”



At IPPE, Duravant is exhibiting an integrated poultry processing line that begins with Foodmate’s Flexible Cut-Up Line, featuring the new inline Leg Inspection System with X-ray detection for broken legs. Following this is Foodmate’s OPTiX Switch Thigh and Drum Deboner, which enables processors to debone a whole leg to produce separate thigh and drum fillet meat and seamlessly switches between deboning thighs and drumsticks at the touch of a button. Then Key Technology’s new vibratory conveyor for poultry aligns and feeds product into Marelec’s new MXV-Slim, an X-ray inspection system that detects contaminants in unpacked, low-profile protein products. Using ultra-high-definition technology, MXV-Slim precisely identifies residual calcified bones and bone fragments. Its advanced imaging capabilities ensure detection of even the smallest contaminants.



Complementing this poultry line, Foodmate’s MAX XL breast deboner for large birds (6.5-12 pounds) processes footballs (front halves without wings) into butterfly fillets, half fillets and tenders at speeds of up to 80-85 footballs per minute. Its sophisticated yet simple design achieves precise cutting for optimal yield and product quality while delivering exceptional flexibility and reliability.



Henneken is showcasing its Vacuum Tumbler with a cooling jacket and HPI 650S injector. The tumbler features sturdy construction for gentle, intensive product massage while maintaining quality. The injector combines precise handling of poultry and meat parts with a robust, servo-controlled design, including a specialized stripper system that preserves product integrity and maximizes brine retention.



Marelec is also presenting several other solutions, among them the PORTIO JET waterjet cutter, which maximizes yields by cutting poultry fillets or deboned leg meat into fixed-weight portions using cameras and laser sensors for precise calculations. The PORTIO DAP, a high-capacity dual-lane portioning system, offers customizable cutting angles and five adjustable knife positions for a natural look and improved plate coverage. Additionally, Marelec’s compact grader ensures accurate size and weight sorting, and their vacuum feeder systems singulate fresh poultry products for optimal weighing, inspection, grading and portioning. Finally, the Marelec batch weigher transforms product flow into target-weight batches for easy handling.



Marlen’s innovations on exhibit include its flame grill with Afoheat™ burner technology, spiral oven and DuraKut™ systems. The flame grill offers premium searing, roasting and precision grill marking for value-added products, and the spiral oven’s patented forward-reversing airflow enables cooking, steaming, baking, roasting or combination cooking within a compact footprint. Marlen’s DuraKut rounds out its showcase, excelling in slicing and dicing fresh, vacuum-tumbled, crust-frozen or cooked products.



POSS is presenting its ProMax 3000 mechanical separator, designed to deliver exceptional yields with minimal temperature increase and reduced calcium content. Equipped with a 5-inch separation screw, this advanced machine efficiently processes up to 6,500 input pounds per hour. Additionally, the ProMax 3000 features a screw-fed PKR pump beneath the head, ideal for handling meat or bone residue.



To help processors further maximize system performance, Duravant is demonstrating Duravant ONSIGHT®, a comprehensive IIoT solution. Duravant ONSIGHT enables real-time monitoring of machine performance and facilitates immediate interventions to enhance production efficiency and product quality while minimizing downtime.

About Duravant

Headquartered in Downers Grove, IL, Duravant is a global automation solutions and engineered equipment company with manufacturing, sales and service facilities throughout North America, South America, Europe and Asia. Through their portfolio of operating companies, Duravant delivers trusted end-to-end process solutions for customers and partners through engineering and integration expertise, project management and operational excellence. With worldwide sales distribution and service networks, they provide immediate and lifetime aftermarket support to all the markets they serve in the protein processing, food sorting and handling, packaging and material handling sectors. Duravant’s market-leading brands are synonymous with innovation, durability and reliability. For more information, visit www.duravant.com.