The Association of Floral Importers of America (AFIA) at the Forefront: Critical Insights and Advocacy Amid Suspended Tariffs on Colombian Flowers

MIAMI, FL – On Sunday, during the critical Valentine’s Day shipping season, President Trump announced a proposed 25% tariff on imports from Colombia, a major supplier of flowers to the United States. The news caused widespread fear as importers scrambled to assess the situation and plan the next steps.

The Association of Floral Importers of America (AFIA) immediately mobilized to address the crisis. Although the tariffs were later suspended, the situation underscored AFIA’s critical role in providing clarity, reassurance and actionable support to the industry.

With the recent tariff situation, members turned to AFIA on a Sunday afternoon and found a trusted partner ready to provide accurate information and timely insights. By answering questions and offering clarity, AFIA helped importers avoid panic and confidently navigate the uncertainty, ensuring the industry stayed informed and prepared.

“These tariffs could have imposed severe financial strain on flower importers and the entire floral supply chain,” said Christine Boldt, Executive Vice President. “When a crisis hits the floral import industry, who do you call? Who can provide answers to your questions? AFIA is the organization members count on to respond quickly to address the challenges, no matter how unexpected.”

Background on the Proposed Tariffs

The proposed tariffs stemmed from diplomatic tensions between the U.S. and Colombia over repatriation flights, which were initially blocked by the Colombian government. The situation later de-escalated after Colombia agreed to accept all individuals deported from the United States.

President Trump proposed a 25% tariff on all Colombian products, with plans to increase to 50% within a week.

Industry Impact

The tariffs would have led to cost increases for flower importers during peak season. With Colombia as the primary supplier and 91% of imported flowers entering through Miami, the tariffs would have disrupted not only the floral supply chain but also Florida’s economy.

Next Steps

AFIA will continue to monitor U.S. – Colombia discussions, advocating for the U.S. floral industry, and equipping members with timely updates and resources to be prepared, should a similar situation arise.

“Situations like this underscore the value of AFIA membership, where timely information allows importers to make educated, confident decisions rather than reacting to uncertainty,” said Rodrigo Leiva, President of the Board. “AFIA is here to ensure our members can adapt and thrive, no matter the challenges.”

For more information and updates, please visit WeAreAFIA.org.

About AFIA

Since 1982, the Association of Floral Importers of America (AFIA) has been the trusted voice of U.S. flower importers simplifying flower imports and champions its members’ growth. Through proactive advocacy, insights, and cost-saving opportunities, members can deliver fresher flowers to satisfied customers and boost profitability, all while reducing waste and making smart decisions with peace of mind.