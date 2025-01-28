Star Roses and Plants Adds Four Members to its Sales Team

Star® Roses and Plants, a leading genetics company involved directly in breeding roses, edibles, perennials and woody plants, is pleased to announce four recent hires to its sales team.

David Nuckolls

Territory Manager serving Alabama and North Florida

David joins the team with a strong background in sales and greenhouse operations. He most recently worked as a Sales Representative at McHutchsion’s. Prior to that, he was the Production Manager at Tippah County Growers, Owner of Bloom Haven Farms, and Head Grower at Southern Growers. David can be reached by email at dnuckolls@starrosesandplants.com.

Eric Nyberg

Territory Manager serving Georgia and South Carolina

Eric brings an abundance of experience and knowledge to the team. Eric previously worked at Star® Roses and Plants in the early 2000s. Since then, he has held roles at Syngenta as a Sales Representative and at Vaughan’s Horticulture, where he progressed from Sales Representative to Regional Sales Manager. Eric can be reached by email at enyberg@starrosesandplants.com.

Debbie Remblence

Territory Manager serving Nevada, Utah, Colorado and Northern California

Debbie brings a wealth of experience to Star® Roses and Plants from her roles in the horticulture industry. Her previous positions include Vice President of Sales for North America at David Austin Roses, Sales and Customer Service Director at Greenhouse Megastore, Sales Manager at North Shore Living, and most recently, National Account Manager at Rocket Farms. Debbie can be reached by email at dremblence@starrosesandplants.com.

Erika Schaefer

Customer Service Representative

Erika joins Star® Roses and Plants with a background in service and a passion for plants. Previously, she served as the Volunteer Service Manager at Habitat for Humanity. Her dedication to customer care will contribute greatly to the sales team success. Erika can be reached by email at eschaefer@starrosesandplants.com.

“I am thrilled with the caliber and diversity of talent these individuals bring to Star® Roses and Plants, as I know it will further strengthen our ability to support our customers,” said Tom O’Connell, Director of Sales, Marketing, and Licensing at Star® Roses and Plants.

Star® Roses and Plants has been bringing great plants to the world’s gardens since 1897, and continues to introduce breakthrough roses, shrubs, edibles and perennials. Their most notable brands include The Knock Out® Family of Roses, Drift® Roses, Bushel and Berry®, and Bloomables®. Star® Roses and Plants is a wholly owned subsidiary of Ball Horticultural. For more information, please visit www.starrosesandplants.com.