Ultimate Baker Shares Insights on FDA Banning Red #3 and the Value of Its Colorants for Bakers

Ultimate Baker’s red food dyes come in powder form (see Natural Red and Natural Deep Red) and can be used in everything from cakes to icing to cocktails the same way you use other food dyes. Manufacturers can also use it to produce candies, sprinkles and other cake/cookie decorating products.

The recent FDA ban on Red #3, also known as FD&C Red No. 3 or erythrosine, marks a significant step toward improving food safety in the U.S. The ban, which was announced on January 15, 2025, prohibits the use of this synthetic dye in food and ingested drugs due to its potential cancer risks. This decision comes more than three decades after the FDA banned Red #3 from cosmetics for similar reasons.

This change in approach has opened up a compelling opportunity for food manufacturers and retailers to switch to safer, natural alternatives. Ultimate Baker has been manufacturing all-natural red food colorant and associated products for many years. Our product offers numerous benefits that make it an excellent alternative to Red #3.

1.All-Natural Ingredients: Ultimate Baker’s Natural Red Food Color is made from all-natural fruit and vegetable-based ingredients, ensuring a clean label that consumers trust.

2. Kosher Certified: The product is kosher certified, making it suitable for a wider range of dietary preferences and restrictions.

3. GMO-Free: It is free from genetically modified organisms (GMOs), aligning with the growing demand for non-GMO products.

4. Allergen-Free: The color is free from the top 8 allergens, making it a safer choice for consumers with allergies.

5. FDA Approved: Ultimate Baker’s natural food colorants are FDA approved, ensuring compliance with food safety regulations.

6. Environmental Sustainability: By using natural ingredients, Ultimate Baker supports environmental sustainability, reducing the ecological footprint compared to petroleum based synthetic dyes.

Switching to Ultimate Baker’s Natural Red Food Color not only ensures compliance with the FDA ban but also enhances product appeal by catering to health-conscious consumers and those seeking natural ingredients. It’s a win-win for both manufacturers and consumers, promoting a healthier and more transparent food system.

We believe this decision by the FDA is expected to pave the way for further reforms in food safety, as health experts continue to advocate for the removal of other synthetic dyes linked to health concerns. Your transition to natural food colors not only ensures safer consumption but also supports environmental sustainability and consumer trust.

About Ultimate Baker

Ultimate Baker, is a Washington state-based manufacturer of safe, all natural, allergy free cake decorating products, all made in the USA with all-natural fruit and veg-based ingredients. Ultimate Baker produces a slew of 15 synthetic-free and preservative-free food dyes in many colors, including a beautiful Natural Red, a Natural Deep Red and Natural Fuchsia. Kosher-certified, free from GMOs and free from the top 8 allergens, Ultimate Baker’s food color powder can be used as a gel paste, airbrush color, cake decorating color, or even as a drink color.