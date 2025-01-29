Do You Know Where Your Bread Baskets Are?

How do you keep track of your bread baskets to stop them going missing?

The question was brought into focus once again after reports of nearly 3,000 misappropriated baskets and dollies recovered Northern Ireland last year.

Bakers Basco, the equipment recovery unit set up by the UK’s biggest bread manufacturers, reclaimed 1,605 Omega baskets and 1,315 dollies in 2023. This was the first year that Bakers Basco had widened its remit beyond England.

Items included stolen baskets and dollies found for sale online, misused baskets from market traders, and dolly wheels that retailers were simply chucking away.

