RIND Launches ALPINE SVVISS Vegan Cheese

New variety of artisanal, plant-based cheese to be unveiled at the Specialty Food Association 2025 Winter Fancy Food Show in Las Vegas

Brooklyn, NY – RIND by Dina & Joshua announces the launch of ALPINE SVVISS, a new cashew-based, vegan cheese. Like RIND’s other artisanal vegan cheeses, ALPINE SVVISS is gluten-free, cholesterol-free, and certified Kosher Pareve. Produced in 4-oz. blocks, the MSRP is $7-9.

RIND will launch ALPINE SVVISS at the upcoming Specialty Food Association Winter Fancy Food Show taking place at the Las Vegas Convention Center January 19 – 21, 2025. Attendees are encouraged to stop by RIND’s booth (#2120, New York Pavilion) during the show to sample this innovative, new plant-based product. RIND will also feature samples of ALPINE SVVISS at their booth in the SFA First Taste Experience food hall on Tuesday, January 21, 2025.

Regarding the development of this exciting new addition to RIND’s line of French-style, artisanal vegan cheeses, co-founder Dina DiCenso says, “We’ve long wanted to create a vegan cheese that captures the distinctive flavor of Swiss, and our ALPINE SVVISS does just that. With its rich and savory flavor profile, it’s a delicious new option for cheese and charcuterie boards, sandwiches, salads and more. The RIND team loves it, and we’re very excited for others to taste it!”

ABOUT RIND

Founded in 2017 by Dina DiCenso and Joshua Katcher, RIND by Dina & Joshua is a WBENC-certified and LGBTQ-owned, multi sofi™ award-winning brand that has quickly raised the bar on plant-based cheese with soft-ripened, French-style cheese. RIND’s state-of-the-art cheese cave in the historic Brooklyn Army Terminal is the first authentic vegan cheese cave in North America and New York City’s only dedicated vegan cheese cave.

The first plant-based cheese brand to be featured in Whole Foods Markets’ (NYC) artisanal dairy cheese cases, RIND is also carried by Harry & David and is available in more than 60 stores and restaurants throughout North America. RIND’s Bleu cheese was named Best Blue-Cheese Style Vegan Cheese by Cook’s Illustrated, and its Classic Cambleu won a 2024 Startup CPG Shelfie award in the Plant-based Alternatives category. The brand has been featured in Veg News and The Boston Globe, as well as Cultured Magazine and Thrillist.

In addition to cave-aged vegan cheeses, RIND produces vegan cheese spreads and introduced the world’s first carrot-based cheese slices in 2022, winning a sofi™ Best New Product award. In 2023, RIND expanded its veggie cheese line under the Veggie Underground banner and introduced new parsnip and red bell pepper varieties to complement the carrot cheese. Made with real vegetables, Veggie Underground is the first and only plant-based cheese on the market to feature real veggie purée as one of the primary ingredients.

For a list of retailers and restaurants currently carrying RIND and Veggie Underground products, visit rind.nyc and veggieunderground.com.

